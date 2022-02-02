Tottenham transfer news: Fresh claim emerges involving £49.5m duo

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham did not go through with their original plan for the January transfer window, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has revealed.

The north London club managed to strengthen out wide and in midfield after bringing in Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus, but that was not originally the priority, according to Bridge.

How did Tottenham's transfer window go?

Antonio Conte will probably be satisfied, or at least content, with the business Tottenham managed to do in the end.

After missing out on Adama Traore, who Conte was thought to be keen on, it was starting to look like Spurs would not make any signings in January.

However, they were able to land both Kulusevski and Bentancur, with the £49.5m-rated duo joining on deadline day.

It remains to be seen if that will be enough to help guide Tottenham to a top-four finish, but Conte will be relieved that some business has been done having previously made it clear that the Premier League outfit needed some fresh faces.

What has Bridge said about Tottenham's January transfer window?

Bridge, though, has told GIVEMESPORT that the initial plan was for Tottenham to strengthen in defence and up front.

Speaking to GMS, the Sky Sports journalist said: "I was told that they're going to completely revamp the midfield in the summer, so the target in January was a right-back, a striker and a left-sided defender. But they've obviously gone for a midfielder and a winger, so it's a bit of a difference really."

Should Tottenham have signed a new defender?

With Conte chasing Traore, who he allegedly saw as a potential right wing-back option for his side, it is quite clear the Italian wanted to add more quality to the right side of his defence, so that should have been addressed.

Since arriving at Tottenham, Conte has been using a three-man central defence, with a left-back in Ben Davies slotting in on the left. Furthermore, Spurs also probably could have done with bringing in a new centre-back.

But perhaps it was a case of none of Conte's first-choice targets being available. Waiting until the summer instead of panic buying on a back-up option may benefit Spurs in the long term.

In regards to the present, though, you now have to wonder if failing to do anything in that area could cost Tottenham come May. Still, things could have been much worse; at least the north London outfit were able to bring in Bentancur and Kulusevski, two players who have a good amount of experience playing at a high level.

