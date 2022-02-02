Elland Road transfer news: Leeds 'looked at' deal with top PL club over £6.3m talent

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa looked at Chelsea winger Kenedy, says journalist Ryan Taylor.

The Whites did not sign anyone last month, but the 25-year-old was thought to have been a late target for the club.

What is the latest news involving Kenedy?

According to The Telegraph's Mike McGrath, Leeds made an enquiry about Kenedy but were unable to make any further progress in their bid to sign him.

The 6ft Brazilian had been in his homeland playing for Flamengo but was recalled by Chelsea, with Thomas Tuchel suggesting that he could become a left wing-back option for them following Ben Chilwell's injury.

"It’s a huge opportunity for him to make his mark at this club and this team," Tuchel told talkSPORT and other outlets when speaking about Kenedy's return to Stamford Bridge.

"We will try now, from today on, to push and support him. I will not talk as if Kenedy is the solution, but he is a solution.”

What has Taylor said about Kenedy and Leeds?

Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds did indeed try to sign £6.3m-rated Kenedy.

Speaking to GMS, the Daily Express journalist said: "Kenedy is one that they looked at. He was recalled from Flamengo, but my sort of interpretation of that was that he'd maybe help out a bit at left wing-back if needed behind [Marcos] Alonso."

Will Bielsa be disappointed to have missed out on Kenedy?

Possibly, but it is not end of the world stuff. Leeds do still have Raphinha, Dan James and Jack Harrison to call upon, with the last of the trio recently scoring a hat-trick against West Ham.

As for Kenedy, he has failed to make a consistent impact at either Chelsea or Newcastle United and has been loaned out to the likes of Flamengo, Granada and Getafe in recent years as a result.

Leeds will survive without him. The one that Bielsa seemed to have really wanted was RB Salzburg's Brenden Aaronson.

The Athletic's Phil Hay confirmed that the Yorkshire club had two offers turned down for the 21-year-old but could return for him in the summer.

Whatever the case, Bielsa now has no choice but to see out the rest of the season with what he has got, which should be enough to keep Leeds in the Premier League.

In terms of relegation, they are not completely out of the woods yet, but there is a bit of a gap between them and Newcastle United in 18th.

