Newcastle transfer news: Eddie Howe 'not totally convinced' by 113-game Magpies star

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook believes that Newcastle would have signed a goalkeeper in January if one became available because they're not totally convinced by Martin Dubravka.

The Toon Army were the big spenders in the winter window, strengthening in a number of positions, although they weren't able to bring in another shotstopper.

What business did Newcastle get done in January?

Given their position in the Premier League table, combined with their takeover, this window always had the potential to be a season-defining period for the Magpies.

Despite being the richest club in the world, though, Eddie Howe was tasked with making the right signings and bringing in the right fits instead of throwing money at any given player.

And following five arrivals, four of which have plenty of Premier League experience, Newcastle have boosted their chances of avoiding the drop.

The first two through the door were Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood, although the St James' Park faithful had to wait another 17 days before their next signing. But it was worth the wait when Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes signed from Lyon.

Newcastle weren't finished there, though, with Dan Burns and Matt Targett completing a job well done on deadline day.

Therefore, Howe ended up strengthening in every position except for bringing in a goalkeeper despite Crook saying that the Magpies aren't totally sold on Dubravka, who's played 113 games for the club.

What did Crook say about Dubravka?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think if they could have signed a back-up goalkeeper they would, they're not totally convinced, as I understand it, by Dubravka."

Should this be a concern for Newcastle?

They were linked with a late January move for Dean Henderson, which suggests that Howe isn't overly satisfied with his current goalkeeping situation.

However, Dubravka, capped 29 times by Slovakia, has generally done a decent job for the Magpies this season, albeit the odd mistake, notably against Cambridge in the FA Cup. On the other hand, he showed his good side by producing an excellent performance to help the team claim three massive points at Leeds earlier this month, making four crucial saves at Elland Road.

Therefore, providing Dubravka's level doesn't suddenly drop, he's more than good enough to stay between the sticks for the remainder of the season, then Howe can assess his options and consider signing an upgrade.

