League of Legends: Best Carry Champions for Every Role

Many players of League of Legends often wonder what the best champion to carry a game with might be, well look no further.

In LoL, it is possible to carry a game on your own, this is what many players call solo carrying, there are many Champions in the game that can do exactly that.

Every Lane in the game can carry, whether that is through being able to one vs five or being able to stand at the back of your team and kill everyone in the enemy team, or simply being able to peel (stop enemies from killing someone) for your carry.

Here is a list of the top three Champions in each role that can solo carry games, that might be worth playing or maining.

What Top Laners Can Carry

Garen - He is doing excellent top as he doesn’t require a teleport and can abuse his opponent, especially with certain items having health nerfed, and dealing more damage which allows Garen to abuse his opponent even harder.

Darius - His Lane dominance is extremely valuable for the current state of the game as enemies can no longer influence the map pre 14 minutes, which is great for Darius who loves to fight.

Shen - He is doing amazing with current items, especially with Bruiser items having their health nerfed which means he can snowball faster, as well as him having a very strong new build of Frostfire Gauntlet, Demonic Embrace and Thornmail.

Best Junglers to Carry With

Diana - Thanks to a couple of passive buffs led to her excelling in the jungle, aiming to reach level six and start looking for skirmishes, once you start getting kills she starts to snowball, her builds are also very versatile.

Kha’Zix - Hecarim being nerfed due to Items getting worst has let Kha’Zix creep in here, He is now seeing more success, First Strike Kha’Zix makes the Champion incredibly scary as the more damage you do the stronger he gets, making him snowball out of control.

Nunu - Nunu can spam gank which allows him to essentially be able to solo carry games before the enemy can even get a chance to play.

Nunu snowballs his team out of control which then makes getting Dragons easier and thus winning the game through objectives.

Who are the Best Mid Lane Carries?

Fizz - Thanks to recent buffs to Lich Bane Fizz has been doing way better than before, being one of the main Champions to use this item, as well as the fact that his core build gives him 65 Haste.

Qiyana - Despite recent nerfs her power level has not been affected as she still remains a powerhouse, her single target one-shot ability helps her snowball out of control.

She has very high win rates against two of the most played Champions that is Corki and Viktor.

Viktor - Who just like Fizz is excelling massively off of the buff of Lich Bane, Viktor is doing especially well when there aren’t assassins in the game.

Who can Carry in the Bot Lane?

Zeri - At the beginning of her time being released she had a low win rate but ever since people started to learn how to play her, she has proven to be insanely strong.

Veigar - Thanks to his 12.2 Q buffs, he has become one of the strongest solo carry Champions in the game. Bot Lane Veigar is doing far better than Mid Lane as he can’t be exploited as much.

Vayne - Despite Riot trying to push Vayne out of the meta, she continues to outperform many other Champions, thanks to Janna, and Lulu becoming great Champions is also helping Vayne see more success.

Who Can You Carry Within Support?

Senna - Again thanks to buffs from 12.2 she has become incredibly strong, her Q slow offers excellent kiting as well as sticking power.

Janna - After her massive 12.2 buffs, Janna has shot up massively especially with the changes to her e which has increased her shields, heals which is helping her team to stay alive.

Blitzcrank - Thanks to the meta shifting towards Champions like Lulu, Senna, Janna and Karma, Blitzcranks are now dominating the bottom lane with his ability to abuse their squishiness and lack of escapes.

