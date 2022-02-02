Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Have you ever heard of Tommaso Berni?

You know, the goalkeeper who played at Inter Milan for SIX seasons?

No?

Well, we forgive you.

That’s because, while Berni may have been at Inter for six years he didn’t actually play a game.

It’s a pretty iconic story and one we’d like to share with those who have never heard of him.

It’s not just the fact Berni didn’t play for Inter between 2014 and 2020. It’s the fact he received more red cards than minutes played (2).

How did he get sent off if he didn’t play? We hear you ask.

Well, during the 2019/20 campaign - his last in professional football - Berni must have been getting pretty agitated with his lack of appearances.

In January, Berni was sent off after the final whistle following the 1-1 draw with Cagliari. He sarcastically applauded the referee for sending off Lautaro Martinez, something that saw him also pick up a red card.

Then, later in the season while on the bench against Parma, he was dismissed for dissent.

Zero minutes played in six years. Two red cards. It was also reported that the goalkeeper picked up a cool €200,000-a-year. Not bad for doing absolutely nothing.

Unsurprisingly, Berni retired after 2019/20 having not played a professional match in the last seven seasons.

Berni actually started his youth career at the Nerazzurri but, you guessed it, failed to make an appearance. He then made the shock move to Wimbledon but, yep, didn’t play for the English side during the 2002/03 campaign.

His next move would be where he played the most games - Serie B’s Ternana where he was the club’s first choice goalkeeper for two seasons.

Stints at Lazio, Salernitana (loan), Braga and Sampdoria followed. And that was where he played his final game - back in 2013 for Sampdoria.

He was released by Inter at the end of the 2019/20 season and officially retired a week after.

We all need a Tommaso Berni in our lives.

