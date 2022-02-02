Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

At the age of 44, Tom Brady has finally called time on his NFL career.

But in typical Brady fashion, he left fans jaw-dropped after making a spectacular 55-yard touchdown pass his final ever in the sport!

Yes, the GOAT has officially retired. Since his debut in 2000, Tom Brady has carved out what is surely the greatest career in NFL history.

Across his 22 seasons with the New England Patriots and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady racked up seven Super Bowl titles, putting him ahead of not just every player, but every franchise in the sport!

In addition, he was awarded Super Bowl MVP on five occasions, threw a career total of 710 touchdowns, is a 15x time Pro Bowler and has passed a total of 84,540 yards. ALL RECORDS…

So, it was only fitting that he bowed out doing what he does best.

The 710th and final touchdown pass of his career was a 55-yard strike to Mike Evans and it might just be one of the best we’ve seen in the entire 2021 season!

Let’s hope Brady’s not feeling too sentimental about it, though, as Evans threw the ball into the crowd at the Raymond James Stadium after catching it!

Who knows what kind of price that ball could reach, but you can bet Tom Brady won’t be getting it back without a fight…

Despite the incredible pass, it wasn’t enough to see the reigning Super Bowl champions past the Los Angeles Rams, as they fell to a 30-27 defeat in their NFC divisional play off match.

Tom Brady took to social media on Tuesday to announce his retirement from the sport, saying: "I have always believed that the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition - if a 100 per cent competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game.

“This is difficult to write, but here goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.

“I've done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100 per cent of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

Thanks for the memories, Tom.

News Now - Sport News