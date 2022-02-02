League of Legends: How to Play Imperial Talon Reroll in TFT (Basic Guide)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Currently, in Teamfight Tactics (TFT), there is a comp called Reroll Imperial Talon which is proving to be quite popular in League of Legends, here’s how to play it.

TFT is a favourite of many casual gamers, as it is something fun to do when you haven’t got time to play a proper game of LoL as you can leave or surrender anytime.

Gizmos and Gadgets is the current TFT set which is due to end at the end of February 2022 with the next version to come out shortly after this.

In this current set, there is one particular build that is proving to be quite popular this is Imperial Assassins more notably Imperial Talon, as it is proving to be quite strong with Assassins being one of the strongest in the game.

How to Build Reroll Talon

Run Talon as your main carry, with Swain, as your main tank with Samira as an imperial synergy bot plus any extra Assassins as secondary carries or support units.

By the time you are level eight, you can have a board that will include four Assassins, three Tanks that should be Swain, Blitzcrank, and replace Samira with Sion.

Items to Build

The core items for Talon will be Rapid Fire Cannon and Infinity Edge.

Leaving the third item to be up to the player, the following items are great for the third slot.

Hand of Justice

Bloodthirster

Giantslayer

Quicksilver

Last Whisper

Once you have put items on Talon you will want to put items on another assassin such as Katarina or Shaco.

The items you can put on Katarina are:

Infinity Edge

Hand of Justice or Hextech Gunblade

Spark or Deathcap

Items that you will want to put on Shaco are:

Infinity Edge

Hand of Justice or Bloodthirster

And you can build any of the following:

Runaans Hurricane

Deathblade

Rapid Fire Cannon

Last Whisper

If you get the chance to put items on Swain you will want to put the following on him:

Brambles

Stoneplate

Dragons Claw

Redemption

Warmogs

ZZ Rot

On Ekko you will want to build him with a more supportive build with the following items:

Frozen Heart

Morellos

Spear of Shojin

Your main priority will be Talon after that focus on the champions who are closest to being three-star.

If you find a Spatula, assassin or Imperial Perk they are also great.

The best augments to use are Imperial Heart, Imperial Crest and Imperial Crown, or if you are running more assassins then you will want to go for Assassins Heart, Assassins Crest, and Assassin Crown.

Pre Level 6

When in the carousel you will want to focus on the following items, Bow, Gloves, Sword and Tear.

You will want to pre-level on round two as the Champions in this Comp are cheap.

A great opener for this comp will be an assassin such as Twitch and Talon with a frontline of Poppy and Darius.

Level 6

Your main aim will be to get the following champions to level three in this order listed below:

Talon

Swain

Katarina

Ekko

Shaco

By round four, you should have at least Talon or Swain at level two, and by round five you will need to have Talon at stage three or two others at three stars.

Post Level 6

At level seven you will want to try and add Taric, Blitzcrank.

You can aim for a board that consists of six assassins and three imperials.

Or you can go for a board that would consist of four assassins, three imperials as well as two Bodyguards and two Scraps, which would look like this Talon, Katarina, Ekko, Shaco, Blitzcrank, Swain, and Braum.

Your main aim in this build is to keep Talon alive, so you will want him positioned in a way that will allow him to jump onto the enemies backline so that he can kill your main threats as well as avoid anything that might be able to stop him.

