FIFA 22 Future Stars (FUT): Leaks Reveal Chelsea ace Trevoh Chalaboh is the Academy Objective Player

The FIFA 22 Future Stars FUT promo will see a new squad of special players released on Friday 4th February 2022 and leaks have revealed the Academy Objective player is Trevoh Chalobah.

The Future Stars Promo is great as it will see some of the upcoming wonderkids receive huge upgrades and have some very highly rated cards.

In Ultimate Team, the gaming community have been treated to some great special cards during FIFA 22, and due to this, there are some crazy squads in the FIFA 22 game mode.

We will be treated to a couple of teams in this promo and it will last a couple of weeks, so no doubt the expectations among the FIFA community are high.

FIFA 22 Future Stars Leaks Reveal Chelsea ace Trevoh Chalaboh is the Academy Objective Player

The leaks in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team have been surfacing on social media on a daily basis, and it has somewhat ruined the surprise element of the game mode.

It was recently leaked that there would be an Academy Objective Player just like there was in FIFA 21. This feature was massively enjoyed by players of the game.

In these player objectives, you will earn a player and be able upgrade it via Objectives throughout the game. Last year the FUT Stars player was Giovanni Reyna.

The latest leaks have been revealed by reliable leaker FutSheriff and the Twitter account posted that Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalaboh will be the Academy Objective Player.

*Trevoh Chalobah Predicted stats by FutSheriff

The Blues defender, who is 22 years-old, broke into the Premier League side this season, and scored on his debut against Crystal Palace.

He is clearly a key part of Thomas Tuchel's squad, and many believe he will have a big future. With this in mind, developers EA Sports have brought the player into the Future Stars promo. With him being a card that you can unlock simply by completing matches and objectives, then he will be a must have.

Obtaining a free special card is always a good idea. Even if the player does not fit into your starting eleven, they could be a super sub, or even good fodder for future squad building challenges.

Will you be obtaining this upcoming Trevoh Chalobah card?

