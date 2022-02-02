Valorant Patch Notes 4.03: Release Date, Leaks, Download Size and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valorant is one of the most popular games on the market and we have all the information you need to know about the next update - patch 4.03.

The hero-based first-person shooter has shot into eSports competitive gaming and has proven to be a fan-favourite despite having only been released in 2020.

Whereas games such as Fortnite and Apex Legends have had to bed themselves into the industry - Riot has not had to go through similar timeframes and have found success sooner than many would have initially expected.

Valorant Patch 4.03 brought changes to the maps, Agents, weapon updates, eSports quality of life and overall bug fixes.

Here is everything that you need to know regarding Valorant Patch Notes 4.03:

Release Date

Patch 4.03 is expected to be released on Tuesday 8th February 2022. We will update this page as and when Riot Games confirms the official date for the latest iteration of the game.

Leaks

There are not currently any prominent leaks regarding the 4.03 update, but we will update this page as and when there are some made available to the player base!

Patch Notes

The official Patch Notes for 4.03 have not yet been revealed. For context, here is what Riot implemented for 4.02:

PERFORMANCE UPDATES

● Improved latency for Windowed Fullscreen mode to match closer to Fullscreen Exclusive

○ These improvements should play well with in-game overlays, however, having

another program’s window on top of your gameplay window will negate these

benefits.

SOCIAL UPDATES

● AFK detection buff

○ Updated detections for non-participatory behaviour in-game

● Agent-select reporting

○ Looks like there’s been some confusion around Agent-select reporting. Remember, you can right-click players in pre-game and report them if they’re being disruptive!

BUGS

Cosmetics

● Fixed a bug where the pulsing FX around the Spectrum Z logo were appearing next to the trigger during second inspect animation on the Bulldog.

Agents

● Fixed issue where Killjoy’s Alarmbot and Turret were unretrievable after being

resurrected by Sage.

KNOWN ISSUES

Esports Features

● Projectile Follow currently bugs out for Observer Follower

Download Size

Riot Games will hopefully be confirming the complete download size for the new patch in the coming hours, so stay tuned for updates.

