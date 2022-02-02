Celtic vs Rangers Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A huge clash is approaching in the Scottish Premiership as Celtic and Rangers go head to head in Scotland's top flight and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.

The two sides are the biggest and most dominant in Scottish football, and as well as both needing the three points, there is a lot of pride at stake.

With the fixtures becoming huge for both sides as they look to claim first place, getting a win in the Old Firm Derby would give them both a good morale boost.

Midweek games are always a lot of fun and break up the week perfectly, so no doubt many football fans across the globe will be buzzing to watch this game.

Here is all you need to know about Celtic vs Rangers:

Date & Time

Celtic take on Rangers on Wednesday 2nd February 2022 at Celtic Park. The match will start at 7:45pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans will be over the moon to hear that Celtic vs Rangers will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Coverage will start from 7pm, so you can watch the Wednesday Night Football pre-game analysis before the match.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the SPL match, you can do so via the Sky Sports streaming service or with your NOW TV subscription. A day pass is available for £9.99

You need to have an account or a day pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off.

Team News

Celtic player Tom Rogic will be on international duty, whilst Nir Bitton is suspended. Yosuke Ideguchi has an ankle injury and Kyogo Furuhashi, David Turnbull and Albian Ajeti are all missing with hamstring injuries. Callum McGregor faces a late fitness test.

Meanwhile, Rangers are without Filip Helander and new signing Aaron Ramsey, whilst Leon Balogun returns.

Predicted Celtic XI: Hart; Ralson, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Scales; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Abada, Forrest, Giakoumakis

Predicted Rangers XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic; Arfield, Kamara, Aribo; Kent, Diallo, Roofe

Head to Head

The two sides have met 47 times in the Scottish Premiership. Celtic have won 21, whilst Rangers have won 18. There have been eight draws.

Odds

The betting markets have Celtic as the slight favourites, and expectedly so.

Celtic to win: 6/5

Draw: 12/5

Rangers to win: 11/5

Prediction

This game will be a very close contest as there is a lot of hate between the sides in the biggest fixture in Scotland. What we do know is that this game should be a really entertaining spectacle and there should be a fair few goals on the night.

Prediction: Celtic 2-2 Rangers

