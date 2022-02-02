Burkino Faso vs Senegal Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A great clash is approaching in the African Cup of Nations as Burkino Faso and Senegal go head to head in the semi-final of the competition. and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.

The two sides have clearly had great tournaments, but now they have got this far, they will be hoping they can go all the way and lift the AFCON trophy.

With the tournament being full of entertainment and a lot of goals, we are excited to see how this first game in the last four goes.

We have already seen a fair few shocks in this competition and hopefully the pressure of this semi-final doesn't ruin the entertaining spectacle we should have.

Here is all you need to know about Burkino Faso vs Senegal:

Date & Time

Burkino Faso take on Senegal on Wednesday 2nd February 2022 at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo. The match will start at 7:00pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans will be over the moon to hear that Burkino Faso vs Senegal will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Coverage will start from 6:55pm, and sadly there will be no pre-match analysis ahead of the contest.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the AFCON match, you can do so via the Sky Sports streaming service or with your NOW TV subscription. A day pass is available for £9.99

You need to have an account or a day pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off.

Team News

Dango Ouattara will miss out for Burkina Faso after his red card against Tunisia whilst Djibril Ouattara is injured.

Meanwhile Senegal have no injuries or suspensions.

Predicted Burkino Faso XI: Koffi; Kabore, Tapsoba, Ouattara, Yago; Nikiema, Guira, Sangare; Bande, Ouattara, Traore

Predicted Senegal XI: E Mendy; Sarr, Koulibaly, A Diallo, Ciss; Kayoute, N Mendy, I Gueye; Diedhiou, Dia, Mane

Head to Head

The two sides have met 13 times in the past. Burkino Faso have won two, whilst Senegal have won seven. There has been three draws.

Last Five Head to Head Meetings:

7th October 2006: Burkina Faso 1-0 Senegal

8th September 2007: Senegal 5-1 Burkina Faso

21st May 2014: Burkina Faso 1-1 Senegal

2nd September 2017: Senegal 0-0 Burkina Faso

5th September 2017: Burkina Faso 2-2 Senegal

Odds

The betting markets have Senegal as the favourites, and expectedly so.

Burkino Faso to win: 9/2

Draw: 2/1

Senegal to win: 4/5

Prediction

This game will be a very close contest as it is a semi-final and the African Cup of Nations is huge. Senegal will find it tough, but we believe they will come out on top.

Prediction: Burkino Faso 1-2 Senegal

