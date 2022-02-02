Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

When Lionel Messi swapped Barcelona for PSG last summer, it rocked the football world to its core.

The thought of seeing one of the greatest players ever, kicking a ball in anything other than the famous colours of Catalonia, simply didn't sit right.

Of course, PSG fans were overjoyed and they duly gave the Argentine superstar a royal welcome to the French capital.

After years of making Europe his playground, it looked, on paper, like a match made in heaven.

Messi would be linking up again with Neymar, one of of his chief partners in crime while also lining up alongside one of the most incredible talents of a generation in Kylian Mbappe.

However, his obscene Barcelona form simply hasn't translated and Messi has struggled to adapt to his new surroundings.

He has shown flashes of his genius, certainly, but more often than not, he has just looked to be on a different wavelength to his teammates.

That fact was made painfully clear during his performance for the Parisian giants in a Coupe de France game against OGC Nice.

PSG were dumped out on penalties but the most alarming aspect was Messi's frustrating, stuttering game.

There were certainly signs of life, of course. Messi's quick feet were on show and his vision was there for all to see, but there was just a very obvious disconnect between himself and his new colleagues.

Absolutely nothing stuck for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and everything he tried just fell woefully flat.

Now, footage of his performance has emerged and it perfectly highlights that Messi just hasn't gelled with his new surroundings.

Pass after pass misses its mark while his attempts to glide past defenders just don't play out at all.

That doesn't make for good viewing, does it?

There were plenty of nay-sayers when the signing was announced but it just felt like such a fool-proof dream at the time for every fan.

Of course, there is still time for Messi resurrect things and you can be sure that the moment those passes start landing, then opposition defenders could be in real danger.

If he can find his feet, if he can start to replicate some of that mythical Barcelona form, then we could still see some Messi genius in the months and years to come.

