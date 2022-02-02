Dying Light 2 Day One Patch: Release Date, Patch Notes, Size and Everything We Know So Far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fellow survivors, Dying Light 2 is almost here!

We are just days away from the game's official launch and the developers have revealed that a day one patch will also be coming with it.

This tends to be standard practice these days if beta tests take place prior to release. However, Techland recently urged players to not play the game until Dying Light 2 is released.

This comes after reports emerged regarding retailers that were giving out early copies of the game without the day one patch included.

Techland said in response to this: "We kindly ask you to wait until Feb 4th as by that time you’ll also get access to all improvements and fixes we’ve implemented within last weeks and will introduce with the day 1 patch. That’s the way to experience Dying Light 2 the way it’s meant to be played."

That being said, gamers will want to know what changes have been made from the tests that took place in 2021, and whether feedback from the community has been acknowledged.

While details are limited at this time, scroll down to find out everything we know so far about Dying Light 2's Day 1 Patch:

Dying Light 2 Day One Patch Release Date

The day one patch in Dying Light 2 will go live when the game is released, which will be on Friday 4th February 2022.

Dying Light 2 Day One Patch Notes

As mentioned above, the day one patch for Dying Light 2 has yet to be released. The comprehensive list of in-game adaptations, as well as the respective sections listed below, will be filled out in their entirety once more details are released.

Fellow survivors, keep an eye out and be sure to come back to us once the update goes live.

Bug Fixes

TBC

