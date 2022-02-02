Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Frank Warren believes Oleksandr Usyk has Anthony Joshua's number and expects the same outcome again in their rematch later this year.

AJ, 32, was taught a boxing lesson by the Ukrainian at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September, which he lost via unanimous decision.

The Watford warrior is set to reveal his new trainer ahead of training camp after splitting from Rob McCracken following the second defeat of his career.

Joshua recently went on a tour of the US and Dubai auditioning new trainers like Eddy Reynoso, 45, Virgil Hunter, 68, and Floyd Mayweather, 44, as he looks to freshen things up.

But Tyson Fury's promoter Warren is convinced the same thing will happen again unless he changes his approach to the fight.

The 69-year-old told Boxing Social: "I do fancy Usyk in the rematch, I felt his corner got it wrong in the last fight, I don't think they got it right at all.

"I feel Usyk's got his number, I feel that Usyk's got an exceptional trainer in old man Lomachenko, he's a bloody good trainer and I think they'll be really up for this in more ways than one.

"It'll be interesting to see if AJ does change his trainer, let's see what happens, but irrespective of that, he's got a lot of things to change, it's not just his trainer.

"His attitude in that fight, I don't think was good. I don't think he was doing what a big guy should have been doing. That's what Tyson did with a big puncher.

"He took the fight to him in Deontay Wilder, in the last two fights he just jumped on him and fought, and that's what AJ didn't do."

Fury, 33, has been ordered by the WBC to defend his belt against Dillian Whyte, who Warren reckons will be well up for the fight.

He added: "He's strong, he's tough. When you look at the background he comes from, he's done exceptionally well.

"He's definitely got a lot of self-belief, he can punch and he fancies the job with Tyson. He's been sitting for over 1000 days for his opportunity.

"Well, he's got it now. Here's his chance to prove what he's worth and what he's got in the tank. He said he can beat Tyson and he obviously feels he's seen some sort of chink in Tyson's armour.

"He's got his chance now to exploit him and get very well paid for it."

