Seth Rollins' plans for the WWE Royal Rumble were changed by Vince McMahon, a new report has claimed.

At the Royal Rumble event, Seth Rollins beat Roman Reigns via disqualification after Reigns refused to acknowledge Rollins' rope break.

After the match, Roman Reigns leathered Rollins with multiple chair shots. As can be seen below, the spot was a direct mirror of how Rollins broke up The Shield in 2014.

However, what we ended up seeing on Saturday night wasn't originally what WWE had planned for the match.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE originally planning on having Reigns beat Rollins.

However, the decision was made to have the match end via DQ, with the decision being made that Rollins would be made to look too weak in the post-match angle after already being beaten:

"Essentially the original finish was that Roman Reigns was gonna beat Seth Rollins... Vince changed the finish was made to do all those chair shots at the end Vince thought that was too much to do Seth Rollins to destroy him like that."

The report goes on to say that Shane McMahon was "really pushing" to have Rollins involved in the men's Royal Rumble main event.

However, following Reigns' post-match assault, the decision was made to have Rollins sell the attack and not appear in the match:

"Shane was really pushing for Rollins in the Rumble, but when he did that beatdown the feeling was it would be really stupid for him to take that terrible beating and go into the Rumble.”

The Royal Rumble has been described as being "stressful" due to the immense amount of changes that took place, which you can read more about by clicking here.

