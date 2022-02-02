Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tom Brady has retired, and he’ll be remembered a legend. Rightly so. And over the next few days you can expect endless streams of incredible touchdown passes and major highlights from his career.

However, it’s also worth remembering the funny moments. Specifically, Brady’s famously bad 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine in 2000.

For anyone who doesn’t know, the NFL scouting combine is a four-day, invite only event that gives 300 of the hottest prospects from college football that year the chance to showcase their abilities to NFL scouts and coaches.

Or in Brady’s case, to do exactly the opposite…

He ran a 5.28 second 40-yard dash, which proved to be the second-slowest of any QB at the event!

The young Tom Brady was no Usain Bolt, that’s for sure, it looked more like he was running through treacle!

The scouts must have agreed because the New England Patriots picked Brady up in the sixth round of the NFL draft that year, specifically in 199th place overall, proving how incredible his rise to stardom was.

Yet, out of the quarterbacks selected in front of him, just Marc Bugler would go on to appear in a Pro Bowl. Brady would appear in no less than 15…

So, how did Brady get on in the rest of his combine?

Well, his vertical jump measured 24.5 inches, putting him in the bottom 2.9% of QBs.

Whereas, his 20-yard shuttle run was slightly more impressive at 4.38 seconds, putting him around the 45th percentile.

Of course, his throwing stats were nearly as good as can be, but that hasn’t stopped his physical performance at the event haunting him throughout his career.

Fortunately, Brady has learnt to embrace the videos.

"It’s actually a great thing for me to see because it reminds me of where I started,” Brady said during the NFL 100 All-Time Team finale last year.

“We all have our story, and I started at a place where I always felt like I was looking up at everybody. I was looking up at everybody in high school and then college and certainly when I started in the pros.

"Through a lot of help and a lot of support, I just learned, and I kept trying to get a little bit better and a little bit better and keep growing and keep evolving.”

