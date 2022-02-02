Apex Legends Mobile Soft Launch Update: Release Date, Key Information, Pre-Registration, Patch Notes and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Apex Legends Mobile is currently in the beta, but developers Respawn have announced some exciting news around the Soft Launch update and we have all the details for you.

The battle royale game has been huge on both consoles and PC, and due to this the developers have decided to branch out to mobile devices.

This is a great idea, and many gaming companies are doing this at the moment. Games such as Call of Duty Mobile, Fortnite and PUBG New State have been a huge success.

As players enjoy the beta, excitement has increased, and a lot of the gaming community are hoping that Apex Legends Mobile will be as good as the game on console.

Here is everything you need to know about Apex Legends Mobile Soft Launch Update:

Soft Launch Update Release Date

Developers Respawn have announced the Soft Launch Update on Twitter; however, they have not revealed the release date for this update yet. They have said that information like this will be revealed soon.

Patch Notes

When this Soft Launch update goes live, the developers will release patch notes. These patch noes will have all the information on what is exactly coming with the update, as well as the new content.

Key Information

This soft launch for now will only be available in these countries:

Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.

The start of this soft launch will also only be available for Android devices; however, the developers have said that details will be revealed in the near future for people located in other countries and on iOS devices.

Pre-Registration

For the time being, pre-registration for this soft launch update is available, and you can sign up for this via this link.

Pre-Registration is only available for the countries which will be able to access the new update from the start.

No doubt Apex Legends Mobile are introducing this soft launch slowly, and this makes a lot of sense as the developers want to test it out first before releasing it to the whole globe.

As you have probably noticed, big countries like the United States of America and the United Kingdom are not involved yet, but they will hopefully be involved in the near future.

