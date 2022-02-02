Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton Women have sacked manager Jean-Luc Vasseur after just 10 matches in charge.

The Frenchman was appointed in October, replacing Willie Kirk after a disappointing start to the Women's Super League season.

Things did not improve under Vasseur, however. The Toffees won only one of the six league games played under his tenure.

Despite a summer of heavy spending, Everton are now 10th in the WSL. They are just seven points off bottom-placed Birmingham City, albeit with two games in hand.

Whoever takes over at the Toffees will be given the hard task of turning the club’s fortunes around. GiveMeSport Women ranks eight potential contenders for the role.

Leading candidates

Vicky Jepson

Vicky Jepson may have enjoyed a long association with Liverpool, but the club's Merseyside rivals will surely be eyeing up the 34-year-old for their vacant managerial position.

Jepson joined Liverpool in 2009 as the club’s programme lead for women and girls' football, before working with the academy and the development squad manager. She helped establish pathways to the women’s first team, nurturing talented young players.

In 2018, Jepson was appointed manager of Liverpool Women, uniting a fragmented squad after the sudden departure of Neil Redfearn.

The team were relegated in 2020 after the Women’s Super League was decided on a points-per-game basis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Jepson left the club in mysterious circumstances in January 2021.

She is now assistant manager to Tottenham Hotspur's Rehanne Skinner, and has been key in transforming the side into one pushing for Champions League football.

Jepson has Women’s Super League credentials, she has experience of navigating difficult circumstances, and she would likely be willing to return to a role at the helm of a club. She has to be one of Everton’s leading candidates.

Bev Priestman

Bev Priestman is surely another manager on Everton’s radar. The 35-year-old has previous with the club – she briefly worked there at the start of her career under respected coach Mo Marley.

Since then, Priestman has been part of the English and Canadian women's national team set-ups, and she is now the head coach of the latter side.

Priestman has done wonders during her two year stint with Canada, helping the side to an unprecedented gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Her stock is rising, and with 18 months still to go until the Women’s World Cup, it could be the perfect time for Priestman to move to a domestic club. Everton will be tempted to try and persuade her to make the transfer.

Possible contenders

Fara Williams

Fara Williams is an Everton legend, playing for the club from 2004 to 2012. The 38-year-old announced her retirement last season, and suggested she may move into coaching.

She completed a coaching programme with the FA last year, working with England’s under-17 side. It is not known whether she has the badges to take on a role with a WSL club, but if she does, it could be a risk worth taking for Everton.

Mo Marley

Mo Marley managed Everton from 2002 to 2012, having joined the club in 1988. She left the club to take up roles within the England youth set-up, and has since retired.

With Everton in such dire straits, however, the 55-year-old could well be tempted to come out of retirement and help turn the club she loves around.

Hege Riise

After stepping back from her role with the Lionesses and Team GB, Hege Riise is now in charge of Norway's national under-19 side.

Due to her time spent in England, she will have good knowledge of the WSL and its players, and this experience could be exactly what Everton need.

Wildcards

Willie Kirk

Everton's decision to sack Willie Kirk suddenly looks to be a very bad one, and perhaps the club will want to make amends.

The 43-year-old oversaw a period of stability at the Toffees, helping the team rise from bottom of the table to fifth place last season. He may be given a second chance to do the same again.

Phil Neville

After Phil Neville's ill-fated stint as Lionesses manager, perhaps this would not be the most popular move.

But the 45-year-old now has experience in women’s football, and what's more, played for Everton for eight years.

With Neville struggling with Inter Miami in the MLS, he could be tempted to return to English women’s football.

Emile Heskey

Emile Heskey is the ultimate wildcard. The former footballer has been heavily involved with the women’s team at Leicester, however, and was interim manager for a short period after the sacking of Jonathan Morgan.

Perhaps Heskey will now want to try out a full-time managerial role in women's football?

