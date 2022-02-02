Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former WWE Champion once had a frankly disgusting accident during a match with Brock Lesnar on an overseas tour.

The wrestling legend, who now works for AEW, is said to have "exploded with diarrhoea" after taking Brock Lesnar's signature F5 during a match in South Africa.

In a rare interview in 2019, Brock Lesnar sat down with Rod Pederson to speak about all of the iconic moments from his WWE, UFC and footballing careers.

Lesnar's feud with the Big Show from the early 2000s was brought up, when the 2022 Royal Rumble match winner recalled the hilarious story.

Big Show was dealing with food poisoning on the overseas tour, but remained determined to still peform for the fans that had paid to watch him wrestle Lesnar.

This probably wasn't the smartest idea, as Lesnar ended up with s*** all over him as Big Show was forced to relieve himself in the middle of the ring.

Lesnar slammed him to the canvas and his opponent exploded with diarrhoea all over him!

On an episode of the Oral Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette last year, Big Show actually spoke about the incident himself.

Big Show explained that he made some bad food, and then went down to the ring when things went wrong:

“In Cape Town, I had some bad food, and this is back when I had the leather pants you know, thank God.

The former WWE Champion explained that he actually s*** himself after being slammed to the mat by Brock Lesnar, which he picked up on:

“I hit that mat, [Brock Lesnar] goes ‘Did you s***?’ I said ‘Yeah’ He goes ‘Hahahahaha, you s***.’ Then while I’m lying in the ring after the F5, he keeps stepping on my stomach like he’s trying to get more to come out. He had dumped Paul Heyman in the ring too.

Big Show spoke about being "humiliated" by what happened, despite Lesnar seeing the funny side of it:

“That was the finish and then I would usually get up, pull Paul up, throw Paul over my shoulder, and carry Paul out. That was the end of the night for the heels. We were totally humiliated. This night I was humiliated.”

