Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Zinedine Zidane truly epitomised everything we dream of when we call football the 'beautiful game'.

The French and Real Madrid legend truly was one of the most complete footballers ever and pulled the strings in some of the best teams the game has ever known.

It looked like he had the ball glued to his feet as he would poetically glide through the midfield like he had the entire pitch to himself.

However, when he needed to release the ball, he would never settle for a simple square ball.

His vision was mythical and his ability to land a ball on a penny from any corner of the field simply had to be seen to be believed.

Couple that with a ruthless eye for goal and a penchant for breaking 'pressure moments' in two and you had what was a talent unlike any other in the game.

You only have to hear how some of his peers speak of him to know just how special the man was.

Pochettino told he will be sacked by PSG | The Football Terrace

Of course, he wasn't perfect, and his career will always have the caveat of that World Cup final head-butt.

Thankfully, as time has passed, fans have chosen instead to remember the dancer and not the fighter.

In fact, Zidane was such an incredible player that even his misses could be considered a work of art.

Never was that more apparent than during a game in 2004 against Real Valladolid as Zidane etched out a unique piece of footballing folklore.

Put through on goal by his partner in crime Ronaldo, Zidane pirouetted on a dime, sent the defender for a shower and rounded the goalkeeper.

Sadly, that was as good as it would get as, with the goal at his mercy, Zidane fluffed his lines and blazed over.

It will go down as one of the most incredible misses in history but will hopefully be remembered for the skill in the build up.

In truth, you know it takes a special player to win applause after missing an open goal and it was applause that was thoroughly deserved.

No one could have carved out that opening the way he did and the fact that he couldn't quite apply the finishing touches is more of an anomaly than anything else.

Of course, had he buried it, it would've gone down as iconic but, even without the cherry on top, it's still a pretty special moment.

1 of 20 What is Mohamed Salah's nationality? Tunisian Algerian Moroccan Egyptian

News Now - Sport News