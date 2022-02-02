Fortnite Update 19.30: Release Date, Patch Notes, Gameplay, Bug Fixes and Everything We Know So Far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Fortnite are expected to introduce update 19.30 in the coming weeks which will be the third patch of Chapter 3 Season 1.

Epic Games are expected to continue implementing changes to their hugely popular battle royale series as preparations continue towards Season 2.

Last time out, in 19.20, a series of competitive notes were added by the developers, removing the Mythic Stinger SMG and adding back in the Heavy Shotgun.

As well as an array of bug fixes that are expected to be made, what else will Fortnite fans see in 19.30? What sort of new content can they get excited to see?

While details are still limited at the time of writing, scroll down to find out everything we know so far about Fortnite update 19.30.

Fortnite Update 19.30 Release Date

(Credit: Forbes)

We are expecting Epic Games to stick to their fortnightly patch release schedule, therefore update 19.30 should be released on Tuesday 15th February 2022.

On occasions, however, the developers may shuffle this around depending on the severity of the implementations that need to be made.

We will monitor this, so be sure to come back once more details emerge in the coming days and weeks ahead. Stay tuned!

Fortnite Update 19.30 Patch Notes

As mentioned above, the patch notes for update 19.30 have yet to be published by the developers.

The comprehensive list of changes, including the respective sections listed below, will be updated and completed in their entirety once more details emerge in due course.

Stick with us and keep your eyes peeled, Fortnite fans!

Gameplay

TBC

Bug Fixes

TBC

Click below to view all of the updates that have been added to Fortnite during 2022:

