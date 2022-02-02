Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate will rage on for decades to come.

But with that said, there are a number of football fans out there who find more joy not in choosing one over the other and relentlessly shouting about it, but instead in enjoying the two geniuses while they can.

Messi and Ronaldo are well into their thirties now. While it’s hard to stomach the thought, there will soon be a time where they are no longer playing football.

Father Time hasn’t beaten either one yet, though. Messi, 34, just won a seventh Ballon d’Or, while Ronaldo has been a crucial player for Manchester United this season.

The Portuguese superstar is keen to play into his forties, so we’ll likely see him on the biggest stage for a few more years.

Messi’s future is a little more tricky to predict. The Argentinian’s Paris Saint-Germain contract expires in 2023 and he’s spoken in the past about retiring with his boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys, which would certainly make for a romantic ending to his glittering career.

Iconic Messi & Ronaldo video

In anticipation of the day they are no longer around - presumably to prepare us all - YouTuber Lorenzo F7 created a mesmerising ‘documentary’ on the pair’s iconic achievements and rivalry.

The video is titled ‘Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi • THE END IS NEAR’.

It features footage of them both as children, growing up at Sporting Lisbon and Newell’s Old Boys respectively, before Ronaldo gets his big break at Man United while Messi breaks into Barcelona’s first team.

It’s certainly fun to watch old footage of them both. Ronaldo, the tricky winger. Messi, the unstoppable magician.

Things got even better when Ronaldo signed for Real Madrid in 2009 and joined Messi in La Liga, and that’s where the documentary really steps up a notch as we witness their rivalry

Check it the full video

“Undoubtedly, Messi and Ronaldo will be remembered for their legacy and good performance in the clubs that saw them growing up in football,” says a narrator towards the end.

“The years will pass and we will still keep remembering them for the magic they did on the field.

“With nothing else to add, we can only say ‘thank you’ for what they did, and what they gave to this beautiful sport.”

We couldn’t have put it any better.

