Pokemon Legends Arceus Pokedex: Complete List of all 242 Pokemon in the Game

Pokemon Legends Arceus is the latest title in the massively popular franchise, and there are a ton of pocket monsters to fill out your Pokedex in the new game.

There is an abundance of returning favourites with the new game, as well as some newer Pokemon for players to catch.

Whilst it is not exactly necessary to collect them all to ‘complete’ the game, there are a ton of players out there who do want to catch 'em all!

Here’s everything you need to know about the full Pokedex in Pokemon Legends Arceus for Nintendo Switch.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Full Pokedex

The following Pokemon are needed to fully complete the Pokedex in Pokemon Legends Arceus:

#001: Rowlet (Grass · Flying)

#002: Dartrix (Grass · Flying)

#003: Decidueye (Grass · Fighting)

#004: Cyndaquil (Fire)

#005: Quilava (Fire)

#006: Typhlosion (Fire · Ghost)

#007: Oshawott (Water)

#008: Dewott (Water)

#009: Samurott (Water · Dark)

#010: Bidoof (Normal)

#011: Bibarel (Normal · Water)

#012: Starly (Normal · Flying)

#013: Staravia (Normal · Flying)

#014: Staraptor (Normal · Flying)

#015: Shinx (Electric)

#016: Luxio (Electric)

#017: Luxray (Electric)

#018: Wurmple (Bug)

#019: Silcoon (Bug)

#020: Beautifly (Bug · Flying)

#021: Cascoon (Bug)

#022: Dustox (Bug · Poison)

#023: Ponyta (Fire)

#024: Rapidash (Fire)

#025: Eevee (Normal)

#026: Vaporeon (Water)

#027: Jolteon (Electric)

#028: Flareon (Fire)

#029: Espeon (Psychic)

#030: Umbreon (Dark)

#031: Leafeon (Grass)

#032: Glaceon (Ice)

#033: Sylveon (Fairy)

#034: Zubat (Poison · Flying)

#035: Golbat (Poison · Flying)

#036: Crobat (Poison · Flying)

#037: Drifloon (Ghost · Flying)

#038: Drifblim (Ghost · Flying)

#039: Kricketot (Bug)

#040: Kricketune (Bug)

#041: Buizel (Water)

#042: Floatzel (Water)

#043: Burmy (Bug)

#044: Wormadam (Bug · Grass)

#045: Mothim (Bug · Flying)

#046: Geodude (Rock · Ground)

#047: Graveler (Rock · Ground)

#048: Golem (Rock · Ground)

#049: Stantler (Normal)

#050: Wyrdeer (Normal · Psychic)

#051: Munchlax (Normal)

#052: Snorlax (Normal)

#053: Paras (Bug · Grass)

#054: Parasect (Bug · Grass)

#055: Pichu (Electric)

#056: Pikachu (Electric)

#057: Raichu (Electric)

#058: Abra (Psychic)

#059: Kadabra (Psychic)

#060: Alakazam (Psychic)

#061: Chimchar (Fire)

#062: Monferno (Fire · Fighting)

#063: Infernape (Fire · Fighting)

#064: Buneary (Normal)

#065: Lopunny (Normal)

#066: Cherubi (Grass)

#067: Cherrim (Grass)

#068: Psyduck (Water)

#069: Golduck (Water)

#070: Combee (Bug · Flying)

#071: Vespiquen (Bug · Flying)

#072: Scyther (Bug · Flying)

#073: Scizor (Bug · Steel)

#074: Kleavor (Bug · Rock)

#075: Heracross (Bug · Fighting)

#076: Mime Jr. (Psychic · Fairy)

#077: Mr. Mime (Psychic · Fairy)

#078: Aipom (Normal)

#079: Ambipom (Normal)

#080: Magikarp (Water)

#081: Gyarados (Water · Flying)

#082: Shellos (Water)

#083: Gastrodon (Water · Ground)

#084: Qwilfish (Dark · Poison)

#085: Overqwil (Dark · Poison)

#086: Happiny (Normal)

#087: Chansey (Normal)

#088: Blissey (Normal)

#089: Budew (Grass · Poison)

#090: Roselia (Grass · Poison)

#091: Roserade (Grass · Poison)

#092: Carnivine (Grass)

#093: Petilil (Grass)

#094: Lilligant (Grass · Fighting)

#095: Tangela (Grass)

#096: Tangrowth (Grass)

#097: Barboach (Water · Ground)

#098: Whiscash (Water · Ground)

#099: Croagunk (Poison · Fighting)

#100: Toxicroak (Poison · Fighting)

#101: Ralts (Psychic · Fairy)

#102: Kirlia (Psychic · Fairy)

#103: Gardevoir (Psychic · Fairy)

#104: Gallade (Psychic · Fighting)

#105: Yanma (Bug · Flying)

#106: Yanmega (Bug · Flying)

#107: Hippopotas (Ground)

#108: Hippowdon (Ground)

#109: Pachirisu (Electric)

#110: Stunky (Poison · Dark)

#111: Skuntank (Poison · Dark)

#112: Teddiursa (Normal)

#113: Ursaring (Normal)

#114: Ursaluna (Normal · Ground)

#115: Goomy (Dragon)

#116: Sliggoo (Dragon · Steel)

#117: Goodra (Dragon · Steel)

#118: Onix (Rock · Ground)

#119: Steelix (Steel · Ground)

#120: Rhyhorn (Ground · Rock)

#121: Rhydon (Ground · Rock)

#122: Rhyperior (Ground · Rock)

#123: Bonsly (Rock)

#124: Sudowoodo (Rock)

#125: Lickitung (Normal)

#126: Lickilicky (Normal)

#127: Togepi (Fairy)

#128: Togetic (Fairy · Flying)

#129: Togekiss (Fairy · Flying)

#130: Turtwig (Grass)

#131: Grotle (Grass)

#132: Torterra (Grass · Ground)

#133: Porygon (Normal)

#134: Porygon2 (Normal)

#135: Porygon-Z (Normal)

#136: Gastly (Ghost · Poison)

#137: Haunter (Ghost · Poison)

#138: Gengar (Ghost · Poison)

#139: Spiritomb (Ghost · Dark)

#140: Murkrow (Dark · Flying)

#141: Honchkrow (Dark · Flying)

#142: Unown (Psychic)

#143: Spheal (Ice · Water)

#144: Sealeo (Ice · Water)

#145: Walrein (Ice · Water)

#146: Remoraid (Water)

#147: Octillery (Water)

#148: Skorupi (Poison · Bug)

#149: Drapion (Poison · Dark)

#150: Growlithe (Fire · Rock)

#151: Arcanine (Fire · Rock)

#152: Glameow (Normal)

#153: Purugly (Normal)

#154: Machop (Fighting)

#155: Machoke (Fighting)

#156: Machamp (Fighting)

#157: Chatot (Normal · Flying)

#158: Duskull (Ghost)

#159: Dusclops (Ghost)

#160: Dusknoir (Ghost)

#161: Piplup (Water)

#162: Prinplup (Water)

#163: Empoleon (Water · Steel)

#164: Mantyke (Water · Flying)

#165: Mantine (Water · Flying)

#166: Basculin (Water)

#167: Basculegion (Water · Ghost)

#168: Vulpix (Fire)

#169: Ninetales (Fire)

#170: Tentacool (Water · Poison)

#171: Tentacruel (Water · Poison)

#172: Finneon (Water)

#173: Lumineon (Water)

#174: Magby (Fire)

#175: Magmar (Fire)

#176: Magmortar (Fire)

#177: Magnemite (Electric · Steel)

#178: Magneton (Electric · Steel)

#179: Magnezone (Electric · Steel)

#180: Bronzor (Steel · Psychic)

#181: Bronzong (Steel · Psychic)

#182: Elekid (Electric)

#183: Electabuzz (Electric)

#184: Electivire (Electric)

#185: Gligar (Ground · Flying)

#186: Gliscor (Ground · Flying)

#187: Gible (Dragon · Ground)

#188: Gabite (Dragon · Ground)

#189: Garchomp (Dragon · Ground)

#190: Nosepass (Rock)

#191: Probopass (Rock · Steel)

#192: Voltorb (Electric · Grass)

#193: Electrode (Electric · Grass)

#194: Rotom (Electric · Ghost)

#195: Chingling (Psychic)

#196: Chimecho (Psychic)

#197: Misdreavus (Ghost)

#198: Mismagius (Ghost)

#199: Cleffa (Fairy)

#200: Clefairy (Fairy)

#201: Clefable (Fairy)

#202: Sneasel (Poison · Fighting)

#203: Sneasler (Poison · Fighting)

#204: Weavile (Dark · Ice)

#205: Snorunt (Ice)

#206: Glalie (Ice)

#207: Froslass (Ice · Ghost)

#208: Cranidos (Rock)

#209: Rampardos (Rock)

#210: Shieldon (Rock · Steel)

#211: Bastiodon (Rock · Steel)

#212: Swinub (Ice · Ground)

#213: Piloswine (Ice · Ground)

#214: Mamoswine (Ice · Ground)

#215: Bergmite (Ice)

#216: Avalugg (Ice · Rock)

#217: Snover (Grass · Ice)

#218: Abomasnow (Grass · Ice)

#219: Zorua (Normal · Ghost)

#220: Zoroark (Normal · Ghost)

#221: Rufflet (Normal · Flying)

#222: Braviary (Psychic · Flying)

#223: Riolu (Fighting)

#224: Lucario (Fighting · Steel)

#225: Uxie (Psychic)

#226: Mesprit (Psychic)

#227: Azelf (Psychic)

#228: Heatran (Fire · Steel)

#229: Regigigas (Normal)

#230: Cresselia (Psychic)

#231: Thundurus (Electric · Flying)

#232: Tornadus (Flying)

#233: Landorus (Ground · Flying)

#234: Enamorus (Fairy · Flying)

#235: Dialga (Steel · Dragon)

#236: Palkia (Water · Dragon)

#237: Giratina (Ghost · Dragon)

#238: Arceus (Normal)

#239: Phione (Water)

#240: Manaphy - Water

#241: Shaymin - Grass

#242: Darkrai - Dark

That is the full list of Pokemon that you can catch in Pokemon Legends Arceus for the Pokedex!

