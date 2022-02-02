Liverpool transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on Mo Salah's future after £37.5m development

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Premier League midfielder Carlton Palmer believes the arrival of winger Luis Diaz could be crucial in Liverpool's attempts to keep Mohamed Salah at the club.

The 25-year-old arrived on a five-and-a-half-year deal during the January transfer window after the two clubs agreed an initial fee of £37.5 million for his services that could rise to as much as £50m if potential add-ons are triggered.

What is the latest news involving Liverpool?

Diaz should add an exciting extra element to Jurgen Klopp's attack as they aim to end the season with some silverware.

The Colombia international scored 41 goals and provided 19 assists in 125 appearances for the Dragons, claiming the Primeira Liga title and Portuguese Cup along the way.

He's now set to compete with the likes of Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino for a starting berth in this impressive Liverpool side, but it's perhaps Salah who Diaz could have the greatest impact over.

With just 18 months remaining on his current contract, the prolific forward has been locked in negotiations over a new deal for quite some time now.

Despite Salah openly revealing that he wants to remain at Anfield 'until the last day' of his football career and that he's 'not asking for crazy stuff,' an agreement over fresh terms has yet to be reached.

However, Palmer believes the acquisition of Diaz is a real show of ambition by Liverpool and that it could help to persuade Salah to put pen to paper.

What has Palmer said about Salah?

The pundit has claimed that the South American's arrival may be 'key' in the Reds' hopes of keeping Salah at the club beyond his existing contract.

Palmer told GiveMeSport: “Well, I think that was key. I think that was key for them. And you know why it was key for them? It was key in the Salah negotiations. See, everybody's talking about this magic figure for Salah to sign for Liverpool. It's not that for Salah.

"Salah wants to know that Liverpool are going to still be in the market for the top players, still be in the market to challenge for the Champions League, challenge for the Premier League.”

Will Salah stay at Liverpool?

The Eygpt international has established himself as one of the world's top talents since arriving at Liverpool from AS Roma back in July 2017.

In 229 appearances for Klopp's charges, Salah has bagged a whopping 148 goals and laid on a further 56 assists for his grateful teammates.

With Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid no longer the dominant forces they once were and Salah only expressing his desire not to play against Liverpool, it seems as though he's keen to stay put.

And Diaz could help to get a deal over the line, with the skilful winger widely regarded as a top-class talent.

