Pokemon Legends Arceus Length: How Long Does it Take to Complete?
Pokemon Legends Arceus is the latest game in the massively popular franchise, but how long does it take to complete?
Fans are hoping to have a massive adventure to get into for the Nintendo Switch, and it looks as if they’ve got their wish.
Whilst it is not the biggest game in the history of the Pokemon series, it gives players a huge amount of content to get stuck into.
Here’s everything you need to know about the length of Pokemon Legends Arceus, including the time it takes to complete the main story and how long it takes to 100% the game.
How Long Does it Take to Complete Pokemon Legends Arceus?
HowLongToBeat recently took a poll from players to determine just how long the game itself takes to complete.
As is usual for the site, they collated the completion times across the main story, main story and extras and completionists with players who rushed the game, leisurely completed the game and those who felt they had an ‘average’ run.
Here are the findings from the polls, which gives a very good indication of how long it will take to complete Pokemon Legends Arceus:
Main Story
- Polled - 73 Players
- Average - 20 Hours and 43 Minutes
- Median - 20 Hours
- Rushed - 17 Hours 10 Minutes
- Leisure - 27 Hours 10 Minutes
Main + Extras
- Polled - 52 Players
- Average - 28 Hours and 44 Minutes
- Median - 25 Hours and 40 Minutes
- Rushed - 22 Hours
- Leisure - 40 Hours and 9 Minutes
Completionists
- Polled - 7 Players
- Average - 73 Hours and 30 Minutes
- Median - 70 Hours
- Rushed - 67 Hours and 52 Minutes
- Leisure - 81 Hours and 57 Minutes
All PlayStyles Combined
- Polled - 132 Players
- Average - 26 Hours and 40 Minutes
- Median - 22 Hours and 17 Minutes
- Rushed - 19 Hours and 14 Minutes
- Leisure - 58 Hours and 19 Minutes
Obviously, these times are subject to change depending on the skill of the player and their understanding of the Pokemon franchise.
All in all, there is a decent amount of content for players on the Nintendo Switch, and if you’re a Pokemon fan it is certainly worth your time!
