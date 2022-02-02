Pokemon Legends Arceus Length: How Long Does it Take to Complete?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pokemon Legends Arceus is the latest game in the massively popular franchise, but how long does it take to complete?

Fans are hoping to have a massive adventure to get into for the Nintendo Switch, and it looks as if they’ve got their wish.

Whilst it is not the biggest game in the history of the Pokemon series, it gives players a huge amount of content to get stuck into.

Here’s everything you need to know about the length of Pokemon Legends Arceus, including the time it takes to complete the main story and how long it takes to 100% the game.

How Long Does it Take to Complete Pokemon Legends Arceus?

HowLongToBeat recently took a poll from players to determine just how long the game itself takes to complete.

As is usual for the site, they collated the completion times across the main story, main story and extras and completionists with players who rushed the game, leisurely completed the game and those who felt they had an ‘average’ run.

Here are the findings from the polls, which gives a very good indication of how long it will take to complete Pokemon Legends Arceus:

Main Story

Polled - 73 Players

Average - 20 Hours and 43 Minutes

Median - 20 Hours

Rushed - 17 Hours 10 Minutes

Leisure - 27 Hours 10 Minutes

Main + Extras

Polled - 52 Players

Average - 28 Hours and 44 Minutes

Median - 25 Hours and 40 Minutes

Rushed - 22 Hours

Leisure - 40 Hours and 9 Minutes

Completionists

Polled - 7 Players

Average - 73 Hours and 30 Minutes

Median - 70 Hours

Rushed - 67 Hours and 52 Minutes

Leisure - 81 Hours and 57 Minutes

All PlayStyles Combined

Polled - 132 Players

Average - 26 Hours and 40 Minutes

Median - 22 Hours and 17 Minutes

Rushed - 19 Hours and 14 Minutes

Leisure - 58 Hours and 19 Minutes

Obviously, these times are subject to change depending on the skill of the player and their understanding of the Pokemon franchise.

All in all, there is a decent amount of content for players on the Nintendo Switch, and if you’re a Pokemon fan it is certainly worth your time!

