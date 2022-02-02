Fall Guys: How to Check Wins and Stats in the Game

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fall Guys is a great platform battle royale game developed by Mediatonic and we have all the details around how you can check your wins and other stats in the game.

The game rose to fame after being available for free on Playstation Plus, and since then, it has remained one of the most popular games on Windows and the Playstation platform.

What has kept the game so successful is the fact that it continues to release an abundance of new content every few months including new skins, maps, and updates.

No doubt many will be wanting to check their wins for various reasons, and they will be happy to know that we can reveal the details right here.

How to Check Wins and Stats in Fall Guys

Players love to check their wins and other stats due to the fact that they like to compare these stats with other online gamers, or to brag with their mates.

Checking your Fall Guys stats is easy to do and only takes a couple of minutes, but sadly, you can not do this in the actual game. This is frustrating, but the fact that a stat tracker has been created by huge fans of Fall Guys is a great idea.

The website in which you can look at all your stats, including your wins, is called The Fall Guys Stats Tracker App.

When you follow this link, you will have to follow these simple steps, and it will only take a few minutes.

Step One: Click on the link to download the free app

Click on the link to download the free app Step Two: Wait for the app to install

Wait for the app to install Step Three: When the app has installed, the Fall Guys Stats Tracker will automatically launch and detect your in-game account while you play.

It looks like the developers of Fall Guys will not be adding their own stat tracker into the battle royale game; however, if this does ever change, we will provide all the updates on this page.

The aim of winning the Fall Guys games is in order to claim the crowns available. Not only are these crowns good for bragging rights, but they are also good as they can be used as currency to buy new colours, skins and more on the store.

