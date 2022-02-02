League of Legends: Everything You Must Know About Renata Glasc

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Renata Glasc, the Chem-Baroness, is officially on her way to League of Legends, and we have everything that you need to know - including stats, ability stats, and more!

Renata will be the 159th Champion to have been created by Riot Games, with fans eagerly anticipating her existence as she is nothing that the fantasy RPG series has ever seen before.

Renata is expected to come to League of Legends in update 12.4 - meaning that players can start playing as Renata Glasc near the end of February.

Via SurrenderAt20.Net, here’s everything that you need to know about Renata Glasc:

Renata’s Base Stats

Mana - 350

Mana Per Level - 50

Magic Resist - 30

MR Per Level - 0.5

HP - 525

HP Per Level - 80

HP Regen - 5.5

HP Regen Per Level - 0.11

AD - 51

AD Per Level - 3

Armour - 29

Armour Per Level - 4

Move Speed - 330

Attack Speed Per Level - 2.11

Attack Range - 550

Renata Glasc Abilities

Passive (Leverage)

Renata’s Attacks mark enemies for six seconds and deal an additional 1% = (1% - 5% + 0.01% AP) max health magic damage if they were unmarked.

Q (Handshake)

Rooting the first enemy hit for one second and dealing 80 = (80 + 80%) magic damage.

Recast: Renata pulls the enemy in a direction, dealing 80 = (80 +80%) magic damage to enemies they are thrown into and stunning for 0.5 seconds if the thrown enemy is a champion.

W (Bailout)

Renata infuses an Ally Champion, granting 10% = 10% + 0.01) Attack Speed and 10% = (10% + 0.01%) Move Speed towards enemies, increasing to 20% = (20% + 0.02%) Attack Speed and 20% + 0.02%) Move Speed over 5 seconds.

If Ally dies, the return to full health decays over 3 seconds.

When an Ally gets a takedown while decaying, they will be set to 35% Max Health and stop decaying.

E (Loyalty Program)

Renata sends out a pair of Chemtech missiles, dealing 65 = (65 + 55%) Magic Damage and slowing surrounding enemies and enemies hit by 30% for two seconds. Allies hit gain 50 = (50 + 50%) Shield for three seconds.

R (Hostile Takeover)

Berserking enemies for 1.25 seconds, causing them to Attack the nearest unit, prioritising their allies.

While Beserk, enemies gain 100% Attack Speed.

Renata Glasc Voiceover

Shared by SkinSpotlights, here is the audio for Renata Glasc.

Renata Glasc Release Skin

Renata’s release skin: Admiral Glasc it will cost players 1350RP.

