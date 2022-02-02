Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Leaker Speculates on Current Development

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is one of the most anticipated action-RPG releases on the Nintendo Switch, and now a notable leaker in the Nintendo community has speculated that we’re not too far away from the game being released.

Whilst this information is of course conjecture, the leaker is one of the more reliable names when it comes to Nintendo insider information, so we’re hoping it will turn out to be legitimate.

Here’s everything you need to know regarding the latest speculation on the release date of Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Xenoblade Chronicles Release Speculation

As noted, one of the most prominent leakers in the Nintendo community has been discussing the potential release of Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

@SamusHunter2 recently noted how the developers Monolith Soft have seemingly stopped hiring for the new game.

They tweeted: “You know that I'm following the updates on #MonolithSoft developed games, even before all the other. I want to update you on something that you can find publicly.

“Monolith Soft site has updated this morning with new graphics and icon, but the more interesting thing is that They now removed the page dedicated to the recruitment of the Xenoblade team (Production01). What does that mean?

“In late 2020 I reported that their next game was in a good state with the main cutscene finalised. In mid-2021 they started the soundtrack recording then followed by the confirmation of Mitsuda and ACE composers.

“Mitsuda also teased that one of the project that he worked, might get announced this month. Given that one of their game is planned for this year, there are lots of things that lines up for an announcement in the coming weeks.

“I'll try to keep you updated, although so many things are finally coming together, it's not 100% certain it will be announced, although the odds are very high.

It will also be interesting to see among the various reports that have come out in recent months which ones are right.”

This certainly needs to be taken with a grain of salt, but SamusHunter2 has proven to be reliable in the past when it comes to certain Nintendo leaks.

Hopefully, this means that players on the Nintendo Switch will be able to get a hold of the new game in the near future, or at least have some more information before mid-2022!

