Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman sent shockwaves around the world of wrestling this week as he shared an old picture of himself on social media.

The snap, which was taken 10 years ago, shows the pro wrestler and former strongman getting ready for the Arnold Amateur Strongman Championships back in 2012.

Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, went on to win that contest, which took place during the Arnold Sports Festival alongside the 2012 Arnold Strongman Classic, earning himself an invite to the 2013 Arnold Strongman Classic.

At that event he competed in the SCL North American Championships, finishing fifth overall as well as competing in the Giants Live Poland event, where he finished seventh overall.

And when you look at the picture you can see why!

As he points out in the caption, Strowman weighed 400lbs back then and looked incredibly different to the more streamlined version of him we’ve seen recently.

He goes on to say: “What do y’all think should I bulk back up this big??? Jk I was miserable at that size but god bless was I strong lol!!!”

Strowman used his success as a strongman to make the leap to pro wrestling in 2013, when he signed a contract with the professional wrestling promotion WWE. He remained with the company as part of Raw, SmackDown and NXT, until he was let go in June of last year.

The one-time Universal Champion then returned to the ring in October under his real name Adam Scherr as part of the pay-per-view event Free Your Narrative II: The Monster In Us All.

Since then he’s made three other appearances, one at the Great Lakes Championship Wrestling, two for Northeast Wrestling and another at Ring of Honor's Final Battle, alongside EC3 and Wesley Blake as the Control Your Narrative faction.

He has since drawn interest from a number of promotions, but in a new interview with CBS Sports this week, he confirmed he has no intention of signing a full-time contract anywhere at this time.

"I'm not looking for a full-time signing," he said.

“I was very, very blessed with the opportunities that I had.

“I'm catching up on spending time with my family and loved ones. Working on my mental health and my physical health. Working on the tolls of eight years of being a WWE Superstar.”

