WWE: Why Asuka did not make rumoured Royal Rumble return

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The WWE Universe is still reeling from the antics of Royal Rumble at the weekend.

After announcing the return of the likes of Lita, Mickie James, and The Bella Twins, the company dropped the ultimate bombshell by revealing Ronda Rousey's return.

The UFC legend entered the match at No.28 and defeated her old rival Charlotte Flair to take the victory.

The excitement over Rowdy's return to WWE has taken over. After appearing on Monday Night Raw, she is expected to use her promo segment on this week's SmackDown to reveal who she will face at WrestleMania.

The women's Royal Rumble match has presented so many new avenues for storylines and feuds. Lita has already challenged Becky Lynch to a title match at Elimination Chamber and prior to their return, Brie and Nikki Bella stated they were eager to compete for titles.

But there are still options waiting in the wings as well. Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Asuka are all expected to make their respective returns at some point in the coming months.

The latter was listed as one of the favourites to make her comeback at Royal Rumble last weekend, but The Empress of Tomorrow was not included on the roster.

According to Fightful Select (h/t WhatCulture), Asuka's name was thrown into the mix but the company felt she was not physically ready to make her in-ring return.

The Japanese star has been sidelined for a lengthy period of time, having last wrestled back in July during the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Asuka provided fans with an update following successful dental surgery, but in the photo she shared, she is wearing an arm brace, which suggested she had picked up an injury which has set back her return.

There is no fixed date for when The Empress of Tomorrow will make her comeback. She is also currently a free agent, due to missing the 2021 Draft back in October.

News Now - Sport News