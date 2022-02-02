Elland Road transfer news: Victor Orta sent clear message after £100m development at Leeds

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Carlton Palmer insists that Leeds United have to start spending money if they are going to keep Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha at the club.

The duo were each the subject of a bid from West Ham United in the January transfer window, as the Hammers looked to bring in reinforcements to their squad.

What’s the latest with Leeds?

The club spent the majority of the January window attempting to sign Brenden Aaronson from RB Salzburg but were unable to convince the Austrian club to sell.

The Athletic reported that Salzburg wanted to keep Aaronson because they are set to play Bayern Munich in the Champions League and did not want to see any of their players leave in January as a result.

But Palmer believes that the club need to start showing their ambition in the transfer window if they are going to ensure that their top players stay at the club.

Reports suggested that West Ham’s bid for Phillips totalled £50m and Palmer is concerned that both players could look to leave if there is no major investment from the club in coming transfer windows. 90min also reported that the bid for Raphinha was worth £50m in addition.

What has Palmer said?

He told GiveMeSport: "Kalvin's done well. He's injured but the top clubs are going to be looking at him. Raphinha's been brilliant for Leeds, clubs are going to be looking at them and, unfortunately for Leeds, they're in that position where they don't want to end up being a feeder club for the top clubs so therefore, they've got to invest heavily in the transfer market and keep progressing.

“If they don't, then they're going to lose their better players."

Are they going to leave?

It absolutely depends on where the club are going to finish this season.

Leeds are currently 15th in the Premier League table but there is clearly a desire from clubs around the Champions League places to bring both players in.

Along with Phillips, Raphinha has also been linked with a potential move to Liverpool and there is a very real chance that they could both look to leave if Leeds don’t start climbing the league table.

Spending in the summer would go a long way to proving their ambition but the fact that they are in the bottom half does not bode well for the futures of the best players at Elland Road.

They need to start picking up points quickly, and hope that both players are still around to see any investment.

