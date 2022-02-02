Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Free Character: Who Should You Pick?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It is not often that players get to choose a free character in Genshin Impact, but that is the case with the Lantern Rite Festival in the current 2.4 Update of the massively popular title.

There are of course seasonal events in the game that gives players the chance to get 4-star characters, but they are extremely limited.

With the new Lantern Rite event, players have their pick of the entire Liyue roster, including Yun Jin. So the question is, who should you pick?

Here’s everything you need to know about the characters that are available to pick in the Lantern Rite Festival as well as the best choice for players.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: Release Date, Banners, Patch Notes, Characters, Leaks, and Everything You Need To Know

Best 4-star Free Character Pick Lantern Rite Festival

The following characters are available to pick as part of the free selection during the Lantern Rite Festival:

Beidou

Chongyun

Ningguang

Xiangling

Xingqiu

Xinyan

Yanfei

Yun Jin

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Live Stream: Date, Time, How to Watch, Redeem Codes and More

It’s worth noting that Yun Jin is a brand new character to the game, so it’s likely that a lot of players will be picking her as their free 4-star choice.

In terms of who we believe you should be going for? It’s worth going for either the new character Yun Jin or picking Xingqiu.

Your selection will of course be dependent on your current needs in the game and what you need for your party. Having said that, Xingqiu is a great support character and Yun Jin, beyond the fact that she is a new character, has a normal attack with buffs that offer a decent level of value if that’s your main method of dealing damage in-game.

One of the reasons that we didn’t pick the excellent Xiangling is that she can be got for free in the Spiral Abyss. With that in mind, there’s no real need to grab her for free as part of your Lantern Rite pick.

At the end of the day, it is completely up to players who they pick as a free 4-star character in the game, but as we said, Yun Jin or Xingqiu are the best picks, at least in our opinion.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Release Date, Banners, Patch Notes, Characters, Leaks and Everything You Need To Know

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News