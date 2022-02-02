League of Legends: The Best Champions in Top Lane for Gold Rank Right Now

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Often players find themselves wondering what Champions are best to play to help them climb the League of Legends Ranked Ladder.

Gold ELO (the method of calculating a rank) is where many players start to find that they are mechanically good at the game with certain Champions that they specialise in, Top Lane is currently in a weird state in LoL.

Top Lane has become a role that struggles to have an impact in the game pre-14 minutes due to changes. This means a shift in what champions are meta in Ranked.

Here are the current best 10 Champions in League of Legends for Gold players in the Top Lane.

Best Top Lane Champions for Gold

(10) - Shen

Shen’s success has been increasing recently with him only going to become more successful in 12.3, partly due to how strong his Abilities are as well as several buffs.

His win rate is currently 51.50% with expectations to grow, his ban rate is a tiny 1.7%.

Shen however doesn’t do very well against the likes of Mordekaiser, Garen, and Vayne while doing very well against Renekton, Kennen, and Irelia.

(9) - Cassiopeia

Cassiopeia can be a very strong Champion especially when she is given time to farm up and scale which is exactly what she can do right now in the current meta.

Her win rate is 51.51% very similar to Shen, with her ban rate being less by only 0.01% at 1.6%.

She isn’t seen top anywhere near as much as the others on this list as she struggles against champions like Garen, Urgot, and Wukong. However, she does excellently against Ryze, Zeri, and Renekton.

(8) - Mordekaiser

Morderkaiser often finds himself up and down this list however, he is currently sitting in eighth with the same win rate as Cassiopeia. However, his ban rate is much higher at 5.5%.

He tends to find himself losing out against the likes of Kayle, Vayne, and Wukong while beating Renekton, Illaoi, and Tahm Kench.

(7) - Yorick

One of the best split pushing Champions in the game, Yorick excels at being able to continuously push a lane while dragging several enemies away from his team to create pressure.

Yorick has a 51.70% win rate separating himself from the previous Champions on this list while having a low ban rate of 5.5%.

He has been struggling against Irelia, Zeri, and Graves, while doing well against Illaoi, Jayce, and Kennen.

(6) - Singed

He is well known for his ‘Toxic’ style of play where he often finds himself in between enemies Towers, or sometimes even in their base Proxy farming.

With the current state of Top Lane, Singed finds himself quite farm up this list thanks to the fact that he doesn’t need to impact the map to be successful, his win rate is 51.83% while having an almost non-existent ban rate of 0.2%

Singed often finds himself losing games against Kayle, Vayne, and Teemo, while doing very well against Gwen, Tryndamere, and Graves.

(5) - Urgot

Another great Champion for split pushing as Urgot excels at beating his opponent into the ground and becoming an unstoppable force in the Top Lane.

Urgot has a win rate of 51.91% with a ban rate of 1.9% making him a very good champion to pick up and learn.

He tends to struggle against Dr Mundo, Wukong, and Ornn while beating the likes of Sylas, Renekton and Kennen.

(4) - Kayle

Arguably one of the best Champions in the late game, if she is given time to scale she can be very dangerous, some would call her a ticking time bomb.

Kayle’s win rate is 52.31% while only being banned 1.4% of the time which is because she can be very difficult to get going.

She doesn’t do very well against Nasus, Trundle, or Irelia while doing well vs Illoai, Gangplank, and Renekton.

(3) - Nasus

Again, Nasus is another champion that does exceptionally well when he is left to his own devices, while not needing to impact his team as a good Nasus will simply farm up and use his Q to stack his passive, which in time makes him very hard to deal with.

Nasus has a 52.75% win rate while being banned the most on this list with a 5.5% ban rate the same as Mordekaiser.

He often struggles against the likes of Garen, Trundle, and Shen, while doing very well against Kennen, Vladimir, and Zeri.

(2) - Dr Mundo

The Newly updated Dr Mundo has been having a huge impact in games throughout all ELOs.

He has a win rate of 52.78% while only being banned 2.9% of the time.

Dr Mundo is often found struggling against Nasus, Kled, and Garen while doing amazingly against Poppy, Renekton, and Kennen.

(1) - Garen

Thanks to the changes in the game, Garen is now becoming exceptionally useful, especially due to nerfs to several items used by Top Laners making them far easier for him to kill.

His 53.20% makes him the best Top Laner in Gold while also only being banned 3.8% of the time, seeing Garen rise to the number one spot.

If you want to beat Garen your best bet is to try and play Kayle, Vayne or Quinn, however, Vayne and Quinn are not the best options as far as being Top Lane Champions.

Garen does very well against Renekton, Jax, and Gwen.

