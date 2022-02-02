UFC London 2022: Date, Tickets, Time, Fight Card and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The UFC will be making their return to the United Kingdom this year for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MMA fans in the UK have been long awaiting a return of the biggest mixed martial arts company on the planet, and now a strong card has been revealed for their return to London.

Here’s everything you need to know about UFC’s return to London, including the date of the event, how to get tickets, start time, fight card and more.

UFC London Date

The UFC will be making their return to the UK on Saturday 19th March 2022 from the O2 Arena in London, England.

Tickets

Tickets for the UFC’s return to London are currently available to purchase via Ticketmaster. The starting price point for tickets is £302.75 for higher sections all the way up to £1822 for cageside!

Time

UFC Fight Night London is set to start at 8pm on Saturday 19th March 2022 and will be available to watch on BT Sport 1.

Fight Card

The company has confirmed that the following fights will be taking place on the card for UFC Fight Night London:

Alexander Volkov vs Tom Aspinall

Arnold Allen vs Dan Hooker

Paddy Pimblett vs Kazula Vargas

Molly McCann vs Luana Carolina

Gunnar Nelson vs Claudio Silva

Nikita Krylov vs Paul Craig

Nathaniel Wood vs Liudvik Sholinian

Jack Shore vs Timur Valiev

Muhammad Mokaev vs Cody Durdan

Cory McKenna vs Elise Reed

Fans will be wanting to keep an eye on the likes of Paddy Pimblett and Tom Aspinall, as they are regarded as two names that will be making a huge splash in the MMA world in the next year or so.

Pimblett has promised fans that his entrance for the event will be memorable. Speaking to SportsMail, he said: “A fight is a fight for me lad. It doesn't matter where it is at the end of the day. Obviously, it is going to be great when I walk out, because Vargas is never going to have been in an atmosphere like that.

“He's going to be like ‘What is going on here, this is a festival,’ this is like a festival with everyone screaming his name, that's going to get to him. That'll happen wherever I fight now when there's a crowd.

“It's going to be the greatest entrance the UFC has ever seen and it isn't even a title fight or contender fight. People will be talking about this entrance for the next 10-20 years.”

