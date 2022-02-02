Rangers transfer news: 'Good business' after Ibrox agreement over 71-cap star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aaron Ramsey's deadline day move to Rangers was good business by Giovanni van Bronckhorst and also made sense for the Welsh midfielder, according to Carlton Palmer.

The Gers rounded off their transfer business by beating a host of other clubs to the loan signing of Ramsey on Monday.

What's the latest news involving Ramsey?

Ramsey has admitted the chance to play in front of 50,000 fans at Ibrox resulted in him opting to join Rangers on loan from Italian giants Juventus.

Gers sporting director Ross Wilson has hailed the central midfielder as a 'world class' talent who is a 'really exciting signing' for the reigning Scottish Premiership champions.

Ramsey's arrival has also gone down well within the camp, with captain James Tavernier claiming it is a statement piece of business.

The 71-cap Wales international headed for Glasgow after The Athletic journalist David Ornstein revealed Ramsey had been stationed in a private UK airport terminal while mulling over which offer to accept on deadline day morning.

The report suggests Ramsey had already turned down a switch to Burnley, while proposals from another Premier League outfit and club in continental Europe were still on the table, but the 31-year-old felt heading to Rangers would be a good move for his career.

Chelsea DOMINATE Tottenham in London Derby! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

It also came after it had emerged that Wolverhampton Wanderers had been offered the opportunity to take Ramsey on loan for the rest of the season.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri was desperate to see Ramsey leave the Serie A side before the window slammed shut.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Ramsey?

Palmer believes Rangers have made a shrewd signing by welcoming the Welshman to Ibrox on a temporary basis.

The former England international also reckons it is a switch which makes sense for Ramsey, who has already been training with his new team-mates at Auchenhowie, as he looks to return to his best form.

Palmer feels the fact Rangers are challenging for the Scottish Premiership title will benefit the central midfielder as he looks to rediscover his confidence on the pitch.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it's good business for both parties. There's no transfer fee involved and I think he's going to be challenging at the top end of the table over there."

1 of 10 What is the capacity of Ibrox? 45,817 50,817 55,817 60,817

Why is Ramsey a good signing for Rangers?

Ramsey was once valued at £40.5million, so it is clear he has added plenty of talent to Rangers' title-chasing squad.

He has also shown he is a threat in the final third of the pitch by racking up 74 goals and as many assists throughout his club career.

The 31-year-old is used to challenging for honours, like Rangers, having clinched a range of trophies with Juventus and Arsenal.

News Now - Sport News