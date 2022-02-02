Aston Villa transfer news: Villans tipped to launch another move for £50m rising star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Carlton Palmer insists that Aston Villa will again try to sign Yves Bissouma in the summer.

The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder was heavily linked with a potential move away from the AMEX Stadium in January but ultimately remained with Graham Potter’s side.

What’s the latest with Villa?

They were aggressive in the January window when it came to bringing new players to the Midlands.

The club signed Philippe Coutinho and goalkeeper Robin Olsen on loan from Barcelona and AS Roma respectively, while also bringing in Lucas Digne and Calum Chambers from Everton and Arsenal as they aim to climb the Premier League table.

As it stands, Villa are 11th in the table, though they are level on points with Leicester City in 10th.

Bissouma was also a target throughout the month and there were reports claiming that a bid was tabled worth in excess of £30m.

However, Villa are said to value Bissouma at closer to £50m, and Palmer thinks that Steven Gerrard’s side will launch a new bid in the summer to sign the Mali international.

Indeed, Ray Parlour, the ex-Arsenal star, has claimed that the midfielder is "top-class."

What did Palmer say?

He told GiveMeSport: "I think the targets don't change. They've tested the water, Brighton have stood firm on their valuation. It's not a case that they wouldn't let him go, they've stood firm on the valuation that they see. I'm sure they will test the water.

“Aston Villa's intent is clear. They want to push on from being a side that's in the top half, they want to be challenging for Europe."

Rangnick transfer shambles! More on Football Terrace...

Can Villa get Bissouma in?

If they’re serious about spending money, they absolutely can.

They will need to meet the asking price set by their Premier League rivals but one has to think that the asking price will fall just slightly for the summer, as he will only have a year remaining on his contract.

Villa have shown a willingness to splash the cash, buying Emiliano Buendia for over £30m and also agreeing a headline-grabbing deal to sign Coutinho.

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Aston Villa footballer from the 1990s? Paul Mortimer Jonathan Bewers Carl Tiler Sasa Curcic

Should they feel that a deal to sign Bissouma is achievable, there is absolutely a chance that the club can get the deal over the line.

Brighton, for their part, will be hoping that they can convince the midfielder to commit his future to the club but if they can’t, it feels like Villa will be coming back in with a fresh bid in the summer.

News Now - Sport News