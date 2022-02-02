Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chris Eubank Jr has revealed his thoughts on some of boxing’s all-time greats and its current crop of stars in a new video interview with talkSPORT.

In a short clip taken from the full exclusive interview, Eubank Jr is asked to say the first word that comes to mind when host James Savundra reads out a list of other fighters’ names.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, he describes Liam Williams, who he’s set to go head-to-head with in Cardiff on Saturday, as a "dead-man walking."

He also used the opportunity to take a shot at former WBO middleweight and super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders, who famously scored a split-decision win over Eubank Jr back in 2014, describing him as a “fraud.”

Next Gen also dishes out a fair amount of praise during the clip, describing his father Chris Eubank as a “mentor”, former middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Roy Jones Jr as a “genius” and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez as “the face of boxing at the moment.”

He goes on to describe Floyd Mayweather as a “master tactician,” Jake Paul as a “maverick” and Tyson Fury as “the entertainer of the heavyweight world."

Take a look at the full clip down below.

In the full interview, Eubank Jr reveals more about his father’s role in his team, saying: “He’s a part of my management team. He’s an advisor and he’ll always be with me.

“He’s always been around. I’ve learnt so much from my father but as I’ve gotten older, he’s taken a step back because I’ve become my own person. Early on in my career, I didn’t really want to talk too much.”

He also commented on the possibility of taking on a world title fight after Saturday’s bout with Williams, saying: “Yes, it has to be. And if for some reason it isn’t, then it’ll be a big name. Big names and world titles – that’s all it’ll be from now on."

Both Eubank Jr and Williams appeared on Sky Sports’ The Gloves Are Off this week, where they revealed their true thoughts on one another.

If the barbs exchanged on screen are anything to go by, Saturday’s matchup should be a classic, as both fighters revealed that this one is “personal.”

