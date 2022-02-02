Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Emma Raducanu and Simone Biles are among the female stars nominated for the Laureus World Sports Awards.

The annual awards ceremony, which honours individuals and teams from the world of sports, is scheduled to take place in April.

Six nominees have been selected in each of seven categories, including the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award.

A number of Olympic stars dominate the Sportswoman of the Year shortlist, including Elaine Thompson-Herah.

The Jamaican sprinter defended her Olympic titles in the 100 metre and 200m, also earned gold in the 4x100m relay.

Allyson Felix has been nominated after becoming the most decorated track and field US Olympian, while Australian swimmer Emma McKeon has been included for winning four gold and three bronze medals, tying the record for the most won by a woman in a single Olympic Games.

McKeon is joined on the list by fellow swimmer Katie Ledecky, who earned two gold and two silver medals at Tokyo 2020.

Also shortlisted is world number tennis player Ashleigh Barty and Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas.

Emma Raducanu has been shortlisted for the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award after her improbable victory at the US Open in September. The British star became the first qualifier, male or female, to win a Grand Slam.

She is nominated alongside fellow tennis player Daniil Medvedev – the Russian won the men’s title at the US Open.

Other contenders include Neeraj Chopra, India’s first winner of an Olympic athletics gold medal, Spanish football prodigy Pedri, and Venezuela’s triple jump world record holder Yulimar Rojas.

Australia’s Ariarne Titmus, who claimed two swimming gold medals on her Olympic debut, rounds off the shortlist.

US gymnast Simone Biles features on the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award shortlist after overcoming mental health struggles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to win a bronze medal in the beam.

Also nominated is Mark Cavendish, who fought back from mental and physical health problems to equal Eddie Merckx’s record of 34 Tour de France stage wins, and Tom Daley, who recovered from knee surgery to win his first ever Olympic diving gold medal.

Eight-time MotoGP world champion Marc Márquez is included after celebrating his first Grand Prix win for 581 days after a broken arm, and he is joined by Dutch cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten, who won the Olympic time trial three days after missing out on road race gold.

At 13-years-old, Sky Brown is one of the younger sportstars to be nominated. The skateboarder recovered from a fractured skull to clinch a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Winners will be decided by the Laureus World Sports Academy, a jury made up of 71 sporting legends.

