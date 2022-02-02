Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Joseph Parker and Joe Joyce are in talks over a heavyweight clash to determine Oleksandr Usyk's WBO mandatory challenger.

Parker's promoter David Higgins says the fight could take place this year, with May the likely date.

The Ukrainian holds the WBA (Super), IBF and WBO heavyweight titles, while Gypsy King Tyson Fury holds the WBC crown.

Joyce and Parker are ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, by the WBO. The New Zealander previously held the WBO belt before losing it to Anthony Joshua in 2018.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Higgins said: "He fought Chisora and dominated him so his brand equity in the world and United Kingdom is at an all-time high.

"We almost feel like it is a home crowd and he's obviously been on a lot of big PPV shows in the UK as well.

"The question is 'who next?' Joseph has signalled that he'd like to fight as soon as humanly possible. A possible opponent is Joe Joyce.

"Joe Joyce is obviously ranked No 1 with the WBO and Parker is ranked No 2. We would not take him for granted, almost a 50/50 type fight which the fans would obviously love.

"The Joyce team have reached out to us and said they're going to make a written offer. Both sides have talked about May timing, so we'll see what that offer looks like.

"If we don't think their offer stacks up then I'll counter offer them more and we'll control promoting it or co-promote with a third party."

Higgins also said if they are unable to agree terms then Parker's next fight will probably take place in the United States against either Deontay Wilder, Luis Ortiz or Andy Ruiz Jr.

1 of 18 Where was Anthony Joshua born? London Southampton Bournemouth Watford

He added he is also considering Michael Hunter as an alternative.

Higgins said: "I'm in the United States at the moment and Joseph Parker has signalled he'd like to do what Tyson Fury has done and go to America and beat Americans. Not many British have done that.

"Joseph has said he'll fight any of the big name and high-ranked Americans from Deontay Wilder to Andy Ruiz to Luis Ortiz to Michael Hunter, any of them we would look at.

"It will be interesting to see if any of these big name Americans are willing to get in a ring with Joseph Parker because we certainly reached out and made it known the opportunity is there.

"My job now is to model up what the American opportunities would look like, but right now to model up what the Joe Joyce opportunity would look like, so it looks like we've got a few options."

READ MORE: Anthony Joshua warned Oleksandr Usyk has 'got his number' ahead of hotly anticipated rematch

News Now - Sport News