According to reports, Vince McMahon had quietly "let go" Shane McMahon, his own son, from his duties within WWE.

The Royal Rumble was said to be a chaotic event, with several aspects of the men's match being changed, reportedly at the request of Shane McMahon.

The situation has seemingly gotten so bad, that Ringside News is reporting that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has told people that Shane has been "let go" from the company.

As can be seen below, this means that Shane will not be at Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania, shows he was previously set to have matches at.

Ringside News is reporting that Vince was left with no choice by to let his son go, as Shane "p*ssed everyone off" at the Royal Rumble this weekend.

Vince had no choice. Shane created chaos, had everyone in an uproar, p*ssed off everyone in the Rumble, openly buried other producers, and was changing things that Vince wanted. Vince had no other choice but to send him home.

Of course, with two months until WrestleMania, the situation could very much change and Shane could be brought back into the fold.

However, as of right now, the reports that are out there claim that he has been "let go" by WWE and will not be appearing on shows for the next few months.

This will cause several of WWE's WrestleMania plans to change, with McMahon reportedly set for a match with Seth Rollins at the show, which you can read more about by clicking here.

