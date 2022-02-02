Newcastle transfer news: 'Disappointment' for Eddie Howe after Magpies spend £91m

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Carlton Palmer insists that Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe will be disappointed that the club only signed one striker in the January transfer window.

The Magpies embarked on a remarkable spending spree as they looked to improve Howe’s squad but were unable to secure a late deal for a second striker after signing Chris Wood earlier in the transfer window.

What’s the latest with Newcastle?

The club were remarkably aggressive throughout the month as they wanted to flex their new-found financial muscles.

A deal was struck to sign Kieran Trippier at the start of the transfer window but they did face a number of setbacks in their bid to sign a new striker after bringing Wood into the club from Burnley.

That deal was made all the easier by the fact that his contract at Turf Moor contained a release clause, which the Magpies triggered.

A deal to sign Reims striker Hugo Ekitike fell through on deadline day despite the club making a concerted attempt to bring him in from the French club.

Newcastle instead focused on bringing in new defensive additions, as they signed Dan Burn and Matt Targett in addition to Trippier, while also bringing in Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes to strengthen their midfield. In total, throughout the summer and winter windows, Newcastle have spent just over £91m.

Palmer believes that Howe will have been left disappointed by the club’s failure to bring another forward into St James’ Park, especially as the club look to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Newcastle are 18th in the table but they are just a single point behind Norwich City in 17th, while they also have a game in hand on the Canaries.

What did Palmer say?

He told GiveMeSport: "They're in the bottom three so he's trying to improve the squad. Yes, he'll be disappointed on the ones he's missed out on."

Do Newcastle need another striker?

They could certainly have done with another one.

The club have been struggling to score goals throughout the season and are currently the third-lowest goalscorers in the league, with 21 goals. Only Norwich City and Burnley have scored fewer, although the Clarets have played three fewer games.

Callum Wilson has been their top scorer, with six goals, while their second top scorer is Allan Saint-Maximin with five goals. Jonjo Shelvey has scored twice, but he is the only other player with more than one goal.

Wood has also yet to score for Newcastle and they are essentially pinning their hopes on him firing after his move from Turf Moor.

If he doesn’t manage to score goals quickly, then there’s a real chance Newcastle are going to struggle to climb out of trouble.

