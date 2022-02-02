Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nia Jax has revealed the strange reaction from Vince McMahon after she broke Becky Lynch's nose back in 2018.

In the lead-up to Survivor Series 2018, Becky Lynch and the rest of the SmackDown roster invaded Monday Night Raw,

The segment led to one of the most memorable incidents in WWE history, with Nia Jax legitimately breaking Becky Lynch's nose.

The segment then saw Lynch flee through the crowd with blood pouring down her face, a spot that went over very well with fans and has gone on to become iconic.

Speaking to Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast, Nia Jax opened up about the reaction to what went down that night.

Jax says that she was incredibly nervous about what happened after seeing WWE executives watching the spot in the back:

“(Becky) got taken up to medical immediately and I was worried about her. Then I’m freaking out because Kevin (Dunn) is slow replaying it to Vince in Gorilla. They were cutting to every angle. I was like, I’m so screwed.”

Jax approached WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to apologise to him, but he simply laughed and told the former NXT star that wrestling "is not ballet".

He then apparently told the former Raw Women's Champion to "run with it" when met with criticism of what happened by fans online.

Nia Jax ended up receiving a bit of a push coming off the back of what happened, becoming the sole survivor for WWE Raw at Survivor Series later that month.

That wasn't the original plan though, as McMahon changed the finish because, according to Jax, he "wanted the heat".

Jax even explained that McMahon told her that all the faces in WWE "should be thanking her", as they now had a proper legitimate heel to go up again, telling her to "point at that fist and smile".

The injury meant that the scheduled singles match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch couldn't take place, which makes McMahon positive reaction all the more surprising.

It seems like Vince McMahon isn't the only person within WWE so thinks Nia Jax should be thanked for breaking Becky Lynch's nose.

Speaking to GiveMeSport last year, Becky Lynch suggested that she wouldn't be where she is in her career if Jax didn't break her nose.

I think that in retrospect, I need to buy Nia Jax a bouquet of flowers because I think i think without that image, myself covered in blood on top of the stands with my arms out, like my career, it may not have gotten to the place that it's gotten now, you know? So yeah, 100% it was a blessing in disguise. I don't know what would have happened otherwise. We would have had our match, I probably would have won. Who knows? Who knows what would have happened?. It's so hard to tell, but I am very grateful for everything that happened along the way."

Thanks to WrestleTalk for the transcription.

