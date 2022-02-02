Tottenham transfer news: Fresh claim emerges after Spurs make £20.85m decision

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge insists that he has changed his mind on Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn after wanting him sold at the start of the January transfer window.

The Netherlands international has appeared to turn his career around at Tottenham, under the management of Antonio Conte, as he has tried to force his way back into the starting XI.

What’s the latest with Bergwijn?

The Dutchman turned in a truly sensational performance right in the middle of the transfer window amid links with Ajax in his homeland.

Bergwijn came off the bench against Leicester City when the club were 2-1 down, replacing Sergio Reguilon in the 79th minute.

The winger then scored the equaliser in the 95th minute, slamming home a scrappy finish after Matt Doherty had knocked down Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s angled ball into the box.

And Bergwijn then won the game in stunning fashion in the 97th minute, sprinting onto Harry Kane’s pass and rounding Kasper Schmeichel before finishing into the bottom corner.

That performance led to the winger being included in Antonio Conte’s starting XI for the following game against Chelsea, playing the 90 minutes in the 2-0 defeat as a supporting striker to Harry Kane.

Those displays appear to have changed manager Conte’s mind, as he reportedly blocked his potential move to Ajax amid their offers for his signature. Spurs, per the same link, valued him at €25m (£20.85m) ahead of the window.

And Bridge has done similar, insisting that he wanted him to leave at the start of the transfer window, but is now more than happy for him to stay.

What did Bridge say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "I've changed my mind on Bergwijn a little bit. I wanted him gone and I was even saying at the start of January, 'Tottenham, just take £18 million', but he's changing my opinion a little bit."

How good is Bergwijn?

Spurs have not signed a backup for Harry Kane in the January transfer window so it makes total sense for the club to keep Bergwijn around.

He is capable of running at defenders, rounding them, and potentially scoring goals too, as he did against Leicester.

The Dutchman has clearly rediscovered an element of his confidence after his excellent showing against Leicester and giving him the chance to build on that throughout the rest of the season is the smart move.

Conte has said himself that he believes Bergwijn can be a key player for the club; it is down to him now to prove that.

