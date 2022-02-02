Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

World number one Novak Djokovic looks set to finally have his coronavirus vaccine after Rafa Nadal’s Australian Open triumph.

That is according to the Serbian's biographer, anyway.

Djokovic missed out on the first Grand Slam of 2022 after he was denied entry to Australia due to not being vaccinated.

But now his biographer Daniel Muksch has revealed that he is now more determined than ever after seeing Nadal become the sport’s most successful player.

"Maybe the final in Melbourne also contributed to that," Muksch revealed during an interview with Servus TV in Austria, which has since been translated by Sportskeeda.

"Rafael Nadal's 21 is driving him, no question. What you hear from his environment, I think he's getting vaccinated."

Nadal took the title with a sensational victory over Daniil Medvedev on Sunday, which prevented the Russian from knocking Djokovic off number one in the rankings in the process.

Medvedev looked to be cruising when he took the first two sets, but Nadal pulled off the comeback of all comebacks to become the most successful male in tennis, winning his 21st Grand Slam title.

Djokovic’s right to compete at the tournament was lost when his visa to enter Australia was cancelled.

The Australian Border Force detained the Serb at Melbourne Airport for eight hours after he tried to gain an exemption against Australia’s jab mandate.

A tense two-week court battle followed with Minister for Immigration Alex Hawke cancelling Djokovic’s visa on health and good order grounds on January 14.

A judicial review was sought, but rejected just two days later, meaning Djokovic would not defend his title.

Djokovic reached the final of every Grand Slam in 2021, only losing in the US Open final to Medvedev, and was looking to go one further this year.

With Medvedev hot on his trail, however, only time will tell if he will end 2022 as world number one.

