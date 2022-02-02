League of Legends Update 12.4: Release Date, Leaks, Patch Notes, Champions, Items, Bug Fixes and Everything We Currently Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of League of Legends are set to move onto update 12.4 and we can look ahead to what could be on the horizon.

Riot Games may have only just added 12.3 to their fantasy RPG series, but there is no harm in having a sneak peek in regards to what Champions could be buffed and what Items could be adapted.

Last time out, Ahri was quite significantly nerfed while Zeri received several bug fixes and minor speed and damage decreases.

With this in mind, there is already anticipation building regarding the imminent addition of 12.4, and what changes could be made this time around.

While information remains limited at the time of writing, scroll down to find out everything that we know currently regarding League of Legends update 12.4:

Release Date

According to League of Legends' patch schedule, update 12.4 will be launched on Wednesday 16th February 2022.

This is likely to change following the 24-hour delay of patch 12.2, which means that the same could happen to this upcoming update. Therefore, we will update this section of the article if these details change over the coming days or weeks.

Leaks

Any leaks regarding update 12.4 will appear here in due course. Be sure to come back when they emerge.

Patch Notes

As mentioned above, the patch notes for update 12.4 have yet to be revealed by Riot Games. The comprehensive list of in-game adaptations, as well as the respective sections listed below, will be filled out in their entirety as soon as new details become public knowledge.

Champions

TBC

Items

TBC

Bug Fixes

TBC

