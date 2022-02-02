Paddy Pimblett Net Worth 2022: How Much is the Fighter Worth?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paddy Pimblett is one of the fast-rising fighters in the sport of mixed martial arts, but how much is he worth in 2022?

Pimblett has risen up the ranks of UK promotions such as Cage Warriors to make his way to the Ultimate Fighting Championships.

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett has been dubbed the “next Conor McGregor” by some, and it remains to be seen if he can get anywhere near the star level of the Irish fighter.

Paddy Pimblett Net Worth

According to Networth & Salary, Pimblett has a net worth of around $1-5 Million US dollars as of 2022. This is thanks in part to his successful career in the UFC, where he has earned over $100,000 in prize money alone. He also earns a healthy salary from sponsorships and other income sources.

Pimblett got his start in professional fighting in 2012, when he fought for OMMAC against Nathan Thompson. Paddy ‘The Baddy’ took the win in his first-ever fight via TKO in the first round.

Pimblett joined the Cage Warriors Fighting Championship promotion in 2013, where he won his first fight against Florian Calin before losing the first contest of his professional MMA career against Cameron Else at CWFC 60 in October 2013.

Pimblett would eventually sign with the UFC in 2021, winning his first fight with the promotion at UFC Fight Night 191, Brunson vs. Till on Saturday September 4th.

‘The Baddy’ is now poised to fight at the UFC return to London in March 2022, where he will be fighting on Saturday 19th March 2022.

Pimblett vs Vargas

Pimblett has promised fans that his entrance for the event will be memorable. Speaking to SportsMail, he said: “A fight is a fight for me lad. It doesn't matter where it is at the end of the day. Obviously, it is going to be great when I walk out, because Vargas is never going to have been in an atmosphere like that.

“He's going to be like ‘What is going on here, this is a festival,’ this is like a festival with everyone screaming his name, that's going to get to him. That'll happen wherever I fight now when there's a crowd.

“It's going to be the greatest entrance the UFC has ever seen and it isn't even a title fight or contender fight. People will be talking about this entrance for the next 10-20 years.”

Paddy Pimblett is undoubtedly one of the brightest young stars in mixed martial arts, and with his success in the UFC, it is likely that he will continue to earn huge amounts of money from sponsorships and other income sources over the next few years.

