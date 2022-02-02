League of Legends: The Best Champions in Jungle Right Now (Gold)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The League of Legends ranked ladder is something many players care deeply about and sometimes their rank can be improved when abusing certain Champions that are strong.

The Jungle role is often seen as quite a difficult one as fans of the game are required to maintain, not only what is going on around them but also having to look out for their teammates.

Gold rank is often seen as the bridge between the players that are inexperienced - to those that know their way around. This is the rank where many gamers start to improve technically, as well as inheriting a significant amount of knowledge.

Here are the top 10 best Champions in League of Legends for Gold in the Jungle.

League of Legends Best Champions in Gold

(10) - Zac

He is a very strong Jungler, especially right now with the fact that Dragons are vkey to winning games. Zac can Gank a Lane from almost any angle as well as the rest of his kit being incredibly useful.

He has a win rate of 51.07% while being banned only 2.3% of the time.

Players find themselves struggling against Trundle, Nocturne, and Lillia while finding success against Rengar, Nidalee, and Lee Sin.

(9) - Skarner

This Champion can be strong, especially with his Ultimate that allows him to grab an enemy carry which often means that that Champion will die if they can’t get away.

Skarner’s win rate is 51.11% while having a ba rate of 0.1% meaning that he is almost never banned.

He struggles against the likes of Amumu, Zed, and Qiyana, while being very good against Nidalee, Talon, and Gragas.

(8) - Warwick

The Wolf is very good at Ganking many Lanes in a short amount of time, due to the fact that one of his abilities grants him a huge amount of movement speed.

His win rate is 51.49% while having a ban rate of 3.4%

Warwick does poorly vs Amumu, Nunu, and Trundle well having a good time against Champions such as Nidalee, Rek’Sai, and Lee Sin.

(7) - Rammus

Thanks to recent changes to Rammus, he has been seeing a lot more success hence being in this top 10 list.

Rammus has a win rate of 51.70% while being banned more than Warwick at 3.8%, he does badly vs Amumu, Trundle, and Nunu, however, he does very well against Rengar, Nidalee, and Zed.

(6) - Nocturne

The Assassin excels once he hits level six as this is when he becomes a ganking machine, not only this but his jungle clear is very strong making it easy for him to farm up.

Nocturne has a 51.92% win rate while having one of the highest ban rates on this list with a 4.1% ban rate.

He struggles against Nunu, Amumu, and Volibear, while doing really well against Karthuus, Gragas, and Rek’Sa.

(5) - Volibear

This Freljordian God has been doing incredibly well lately, he becomes a monster in the late game with his ability to team fight as well as render Towers useless for a few seconds.

He has a win rate of 52% while only being banned 1.8% of the time.

Volibear does awfully when he plays against Trundle, Amumu, and Zac however he does amazingly against Nidalee, Talon, and Zed.

(4) - Vi

It’s been a while since Vi has been seen at the top of a tier list but lately, she has been excelling in the current meta, with her kit being vital to her success.

Vi has a 52.50% win rate while only being banned at 2.7% of the time as well as being the most picked Champion on this list.

She struggles massively against Trundle, Amumu, and Nunu, while doing very well vs Gragas, Karthus, and Zed.

(3) - Trundle

As probably expected Trundle is in the top three seeing as he is very strong against the majority of Junglers right now, his ability to one vs one is one of the best in the game, as well as having very good Ganks, and being able to solo dragons easily.

His win rate is 52.83% while being banned is the highest on this list with a 4.4% ban rate.

Trundle however can be stopped by the likes of Kha’Zix who is seeing a rise in popularity, as well as Ekko, and Lilia.

(2) - Nunu

This Champion is probably the best at ganking, with his Snowball being incredibly difficult to dodge, as well as being able to make his Lanes win very hard Nunu finds himself in number two.

His win rate is 52.86% while only being banned 2.6% which might come as a surprise seeing as Nunu can single-handedly win the game before the enemy even get to do anything.

Nunu players often find themselves doing badly against Amumu, Trundle, and Jarvan, while winning against Rengar, Talon, and Karthus.

(1) - Amumu

Amumu has been finding himself an insane amount of success as of late, his ability to gank from long range as well as his game-changing ultimates can carry games.

His win rate is 53.58% while only being banned 1.9% of the time which indicates that players don’t seem to be worried by him despite his win rate.

Amumu struggles against Trundle, Zac, and Volibear while having a huge amount of success against Talon, Nidalee, and Qiyana.

