Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Usain Bolt's 200-metre world record is arguably more impressive than his 100-metre feat.

When the Olympic legend clocked a mind-boggling time of 19.19 seconds at the 2009 World Championships, the sporting world stood collectively in shock with their jaws firmly on the floor.

Bolt had demolished the field in Berlin with the greatest half-lap in history to improve upon the world record of 19.30 seconds that he'd established at the Beijing Olympics the previous year.

Bolt's 200m world record

However, those two blistering runs proved to be the only occasions in which Bolt dipped below the previous world record that Michael Johnson had set at 19.32 seconds during Atalanta 1996.

That's not a criticism, by the way, because Johnson's time was one of the biggest improvements on a sprinting world record that had ever been seen, so it's miraculous that it was ever broken.

But it's interesting to note that of the three times to ever be posted below that historic 19.32-second mark, 'only' two of them belong to Bolt.

1 of 15 Which city will the Olympics be held in this year? Beijing Seoul Tokyo Shanghai

Blake posts insane time in 2011

Yes, that's right, Yohan Blake came a nose hair away from breaking Bolt's astonishing record while it was barely two years old when he clocked in at a barely-believable time of 19.26 seconds.

And although split-seconds can translate to a lot of distance in sprinting, trust us that 0.07 seconds is still an incredibly close margin when it comes to competing for the 200m world record.

In fact, not only does Blake's stunning time endure as the second-fastest 200m run in history that only Bolt ran faster than once, but the great man was actually in attendance for the race itself.

Bolt almost loses 200m world record

Having won the 100 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Brussels with a world-best time of 9.76 seconds, Bolt watched on as Blake almost snatched his world record in the 200m final.

It was a truly astonishing run from Blake who absolutely gobbled up the track coming into the home straight and there's good reason to think that a better reaction time would bagged him the record.

You only had to look at Bolt's eye-popping reaction to the race when he eventually greeted Blake on the track to understand that it was an incredibly close call, so be sure to check it out down below:

Goodness gracious me. What a performance.

Bolt reacts to Blake's performance

It's crazy to think that Blake posted such a mind-blowing time, which Bolt only ever bested once, considering that his start was pretty average and probably saw him miss out on beating 19.19.

Nevertheless, Bolt still saw the funny side of things by giving an amusing interview where he revealed that he actually gave Blake tips before the race - and said he won't be doing it again!

Bolt quipped: "Well, for me, I said to him: 'I'm never going to tell you how to run a race again,' because I keep telling him and he keeps doing well. That's amazing for me. I'm shocked he did so well.

"We were sitting around and I explained how he should run the race because I've seen him run a couple of 200m and he's run them badly. I told him to take it easy round the bend. He ran a wild time."

So, in the end, Bolt's world record lived to fight another day with Blake never again threatening that epic feat of 19.19 seconds, which looks increasingly impossible to beat with each passing year.

News Now - Sport News