Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE legend The Rock has claimed that heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury will go down in history as one of the “greatest of all time.”

Dwayne Johnson, if we are to use his real life name, posted a video to his 290 million Instagram followers after seeing Fury post a video about the great Muhammad Ali.

“He will go down as one of the greatest of all time, possibly the greatest of all time, he’s in that conversation.”

Since leaving WWE after a very successful career there, The Rock has been in the film industry, with his films grossing at over $10.5 billion worldwide, making him one of the world’s highest-paid actors.

In his video, The Rock goes on to echo Fury’s words of wisdom from paraphrasing Ali, someone whom the pair both admire, and shares them with his followers.

You can watch the video in full below.

He talks about staying strong through the painful times as on the other side there will always be greatness.

“Pain is temporary and greatness lasts forever,” was the Ali quote referred to by Fury and The Rock.

Fury looks set to put his heavyweight belt on the line against Dillian Whyte, who he faces as mandatory challenger.

Fury, now 33, is still unbeaten in his boxing career, and should he be successful over Whyte, then a much talked about fight with Anthony Joshua could be on the cards. That is if the Brit can overcome Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch later this year.

Meanwhile, for The Rock, he is still hard at work in Hollywood as he continues to be a popular name in the film industry.

It is still not within the realms of possibility that we see a return to WWE for The Rock, as he could fight cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in 2023 for one final match.

News Now - Sport News