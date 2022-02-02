Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former world number one Simona Halep has reportedly parted ways with both her current coaches, following her fourth-round defeat at this year’s Australian Open.

The Romanian breezed through her first three matches in Melbourne but lost in three sets to France’s Alizé Cornet to end her hopes of a third Grand Slam title.

And despite winning a warm-up tournament at the Melbourne Summer Set, the 30-year-old has decided to split with coaches Daniel Dobre and Adrian Marcu, according to Romanian news outlet Digisport.

This comes just four months after Halep ended her working relationship with Darren Cahill –– a former top 25 player that has coached the likes of Andre Agassi and Andy Murray.

Cahill first started working with Halep in 2016 and helped her reach three Grand Slam finals and win the 2018 French Open.

During this three year period, Halep also finished as the number one ranked player in the world on two occasions.

After parting ways with Cahill in 2018, the Romanian hired Dobre in 2019 and won her second major at Wimbledon that year.

In Autumn 2019, she announced the return of Cahill as a coach and the pair worked alongside each other until September of last season.

The Romanian then split with Cahill again before reconnecting with Dobre and Marcu, who had also coached Halep before back in 2013.

Now, as she continues to move back and forth between coaches, the current world number 23 is on the hunt for new personnel once more.

Halep endured a torrid 2021 as she battled a calf injury and was forced to miss both Roland-Garros and Wimbledon.

She has slipped from third in the rankings at the start of 2021 to outside the top 20 for the first time in eight years.

This season, however, Halep has vowed to revive her career and return to the top 10.

Speaking on the Australian Open Show podcast, the 30-year-old said: “I was there for many years. In the end last year I felt exhausted with all the injuries and all the pressure I’ve had. That’s why I said maybe it’s a good point to be out of the top 10 and to have this challenge again.

“I see it positively, I see it with confidence, I think it’s possible to get back there, but I know at the same time it’s going to be very difficult. A lot of work, a lot of matches to win. For sure there is a chance if I am professional and do what I have to do.

“It’s beautiful to still be able to play at 30. When I was little I said at 26, 27 I would be done, but here I am, I’m 30. I feel like I’ve done everything that I wished as a kid… I don’t put pressure on myself about the results.”

Right now though, Halep says she’s just pleased to be back playing tennis and wants to have fun playing again.

“Now I’ve started to see tennis a little more relax[ing], to enjoy the moments here and to enjoy the time on court. I’m very happy to be back here.”

The Romanian will now look ahead to the French Open in May, where she will fancy her chances given her expertise on clay.

News Now - Sport News